Why Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne Reportedly Picked July 4th For Their Wedding Date
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Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of substance abuse.
It's no secret that Sharon Osbourne's 40-plus-year marriage to the late rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne was anything but easy for a good chunk of time. This largely came down to Ozzy's well-documented struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, with Sharon making no bones about the fact that the Osbournes' marriage was legitimately dangerous at certain points. Nevertheless, despite Sharon and Ozzy flirting with divorce, the longtime celebrity couple managed to make it work time and time again in the decades that followed their July 4, 1982 wedding. Of course, you may be wondering why exactly a pair of proud Brits chose America's Independence Day to tie the knot.
Let's just say there's a reason we brought up Ozzy's issues. The founding Black Sabbath vocalist was still deep in the cycle of addiction when he and Sharon wed. By all accounts, this did a number on Ozzy's memory and time management. So, when it came time for Sharon to pick a date, she settled on one that would be near-impossible for her heavy-metal beau to forget. In his 2009 autobiography "I Am Ozzy," the "Crazy Train" hitmaker recalled that, following a number of false starts, he and Sharon finally took the plunge once Ozzy's split from first wife Thelma Riley was legally settled.
"Then, as soon as I'd signed the decree-whatever-the-f**k-it's-called to make my divorce with Thelma official, Sharon chose July 4 as our wedding day — so I'd never forget the anniversary," he wrote. Funnily enough, though, Sharon wasn't the first one to have a similar idea. Ozzy's recollection continued: "'At least it's not the first of May,' I said to her. 'Why?' 'That's the date Thelma chose so I'd never forget the anniversary.'"
Sharon Osbourne enjoyed her wedding day (even if the road there was chaotic)
As we alluded to previously, Ozzy Osbourne's engagement to Sharon Osbourne failed to stick multiple times before the two finally exchanged vows. This, unsurprisingly, also had everything to do with the heavy metal icon's addiction issues and forgetful nature, not to mention other related traumas. In his memoir, Ozzy disclosed that the very first time he proposed to Sharon, he was still reeling from the tragic, March 1982 death of his guitarist, Randy Rhoads. "She said yes. So I put a ring on her finger, and we set a date. Then the booze wore off and I changed my mind," the Black Sabbath front-man confessed. The second time Ozzy proposed, Sharon told him to, quote, "F**k off," before relenting.
Ozzy acknowledged, "It went on like that for months. We had more engagements than most people have wedding guests," claiming he bought 17 by the time all was said and done — including at least one the singer managed to lose entirely, only realizing as much when it came time to actually propose. Despite how chaotic it all was, however, Sharon loved their intimate Hawaii wedding. As she detailed in her own 2005 autobiography, "Extreme," "Maui was totally different then. The airport was the kind of place where you put your bags on the runway and only small planes could land. And it was lovely, very small, just our families, the band and the crew." The Osbournes proudly celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in July 2025, mere weeks before Ozzy Osbourne's death at 76.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).