Why Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne Reportedly Picked July 4th For Their Wedding Date

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Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of substance abuse.

It's no secret that Sharon Osbourne's 40-plus-year marriage to the late rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne was anything but easy for a good chunk of time. This largely came down to Ozzy's well-documented struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, with Sharon making no bones about the fact that the Osbournes' marriage was legitimately dangerous at certain points. Nevertheless, despite Sharon and Ozzy flirting with divorce, the longtime celebrity couple managed to make it work time and time again in the decades that followed their July 4, 1982 wedding. Of course, you may be wondering why exactly a pair of proud Brits chose America's Independence Day to tie the knot.

Let's just say there's a reason we brought up Ozzy's issues. The founding Black Sabbath vocalist was still deep in the cycle of addiction when he and Sharon wed. By all accounts, this did a number on Ozzy's memory and time management. So, when it came time for Sharon to pick a date, she settled on one that would be near-impossible for her heavy-metal beau to forget. In his 2009 autobiography "I Am Ozzy," the "Crazy Train" hitmaker recalled that, following a number of false starts, he and Sharon finally took the plunge once Ozzy's split from first wife Thelma Riley was legally settled.

"Then, as soon as I'd signed the decree-whatever-the-f**k-it's-called to make my divorce with Thelma official, Sharon chose July 4 as our wedding day — so I'd never forget the anniversary," he wrote. Funnily enough, though, Sharon wasn't the first one to have a similar idea. Ozzy's recollection continued: "'At least it's not the first of May,' I said to her. 'Why?' 'That's the date Thelma chose so I'd never forget the anniversary.'"