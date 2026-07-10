Kate Middleton & Her Brother James Seem Closer Than Ever After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Catherine has always been someone who loves to exercise, and in 2026, she proved that it's possible to continue doing the things you enjoy after putting cancer in its place. Kate Middleton took on a grueling physical challenge, while shining a light on the "deeper impact" of cancer, when she took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge in June 2026. The beloved royal did so in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, but notably, she wasn't alone. Younger brother James Middleton was right by her side, offering his support. Kate Middleton's close relationship with James has been on full display since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Shortly after Catherine's public announcement, James took to Instagram to post a snap of the two of them as kids, sweetly captioned: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too." The siblings quite literally climbed a mountain during the Three Peaks Challenge, and they were even spotted holding hands in one adorable moment. A hiker who was with their group as they came down from Mount Snowdon in Wales shared a clip on Instagram Stories showing the Middletons making their way down the steep slope with their hands intertwined.

James openly discussed how he and his family were supporting Catherine on her cancer journey in a handful of interviews. "We are certainly a close family that goes through things together," he told Hello! magazine in 2024. During a chat with The Times, the following year, James explained how he offered his unconditional support to Catherine: "That's the simplest way of really demonstrating love. You can do it in all these various fancy ways but actually, you know, it is just generally being there."