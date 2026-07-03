Brittany Mahomes & Chiefs WAGs Kick Off Taylor Swift's Wedding Weekend With Stunning Looks
With the details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York wedding being kept tightly under wraps, we're all itching for a glimpse into what the night will be like. However, while many will try to sneak a peek at Madison Square Garden for even just a glimpse at the decor, the guest list itself may be the place to look for a sneaky glimpse inside.
For example, while one guest lifted the lid on Swift and Kelce's gift requests, others have been a lot more discreet. Paige Buechele, wife of former Kansas City Chiefs player and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele, posted a photo of herself with some other Chiefs WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes) to Instagram from a June 2 dinner. Among them were Brittany Mahomes (wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes), Lyndsay Bell (wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell), and Miranda Hogue (whose husband, Summitt Hogue, is a close friend of Patrick and Kelce). The ladies were out at Mēdüzā Mediterrania — just an eight-minute drive away from MSG. Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce had their rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater inside the venue, making this spot the perfect place for some pre-dinner cocktails.
Nothing too flashy, but certainly chic, the women strayed away from patterns (save for Miranda's black and white polka dots), opting for solid-colored mini dresses. Brittany also shared some sweet pics to her Instagram story of her and Patrick getting cozy at the venue, along with one of the same group shots Paige shared, ushering in a wedding weekend that can't help but feel like the warmest "Welcome to New York."
The members of Taylor Swift's new friend group are more like in-laws
In the world of sports, the wives and girlfriends of athletes tend to stick together. Whether it's their partners' shared work schedules, traveling, or seating arrangements, sticking together just makes the most sense. Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Wedding of the Century" will be nothing like the Bezos' wedding of 2025, their selection of 1,000 guests has to prioritize teammates and their families.
Some of these friendships go way back, with "Sinners" actor Hailee Steinfeld being one of the NFL WAGs known to orbit around Swift's circle. The likes of Brittany Mahomes, Paige Buechele, Lyndsay Bell, and Miranda Hogue are relatively new additions to the "Red" singer's inner circle, coming to be thanks to her romance with Kelce. Patrick Mahomes even included "getting to meet Taylor Swift" as one of his favorite parts of playing for the Chiefs, alluding to the fact that the atmosphere among these players and their partners is closer to family than co-workers. The lives of these women might seem incredibly glamorous, but their strong bond most likely comes from hardship, not shared wealth.
In a 2016 blog post on the website WAGs Redefined, Xia Chekwa (wife of Miami Dolphin's player Chimdi Chekwa), shared the darker side of being an NFL wife, including "dinners alone, missed birthdays, childbirth, family celebrations and lots of decision making in the midst of uncertainty and adversity coupled with tons of prayer for your man and his health." The life of a pop star of Swift's caliber is no easy job either, but we're all glad she's found a support group that pairs perfectly with her "Love Story."