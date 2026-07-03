Brittany Mahomes & Chiefs WAGs Kick Off Taylor Swift's Wedding Weekend With Stunning Looks

With the details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York wedding being kept tightly under wraps, we're all itching for a glimpse into what the night will be like. However, while many will try to sneak a peek at Madison Square Garden for even just a glimpse at the decor, the guest list itself may be the place to look for a sneaky glimpse inside.

For example, while one guest lifted the lid on Swift and Kelce's gift requests, others have been a lot more discreet. Paige Buechele, wife of former Kansas City Chiefs player and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele, posted a photo of herself with some other Chiefs WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes) to Instagram from a June 2 dinner. Among them were Brittany Mahomes (wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes), Lyndsay Bell (wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell), and Miranda Hogue (whose husband, Summitt Hogue, is a close friend of Patrick and Kelce). The ladies were out at Mēdüzā Mediterrania — just an eight-minute drive away from MSG. Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce had their rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater inside the venue, making this spot the perfect place for some pre-dinner cocktails.

Nothing too flashy, but certainly chic, the women strayed away from patterns (save for Miranda's black and white polka dots), opting for solid-colored mini dresses. Brittany also shared some sweet pics to her Instagram story of her and Patrick getting cozy at the venue, along with one of the same group shots Paige shared, ushering in a wedding weekend that can't help but feel like the warmest "Welcome to New York."