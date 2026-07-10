Vanna White Looks Simply Stunning Without Makeup

Vanna White is one of the most reliable people on television — she's been turning letters on the "Wheel of Fortune" letter board since 1982. It seems like White hasn't aged a bit on camera, but it's worth noting that she's under bright lights and wearing a full face of makeup when filming one of America's favorite game shows. So, what does she look like under all of the shine? It's rare, but White does share photos of herself makeup-free, especially when she's visiting family.

She shared a throwback photo on Instagram posing with her late father to celebrate Father's Day in June 2025. A huge smile brightened her whole face in the photo. Natural lines in specific places on her face suggested she laughed a lot, but other than that White's skin looked healthy. She looked similar in a photo posing with her brother to help him promote his podcast in July 2024 on Instagram. While the co-host's makeup-free look might surprise fans who usually see her on camera, White told People in 2023 that while she appreciates glam, she doesn't like wearing heavy makeup when she's not at work. "I just feel more natural when I'm not working and wearing heavy makeup," she said.