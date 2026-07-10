Vanna White Looks Simply Stunning Without Makeup
Vanna White is one of the most reliable people on television — she's been turning letters on the "Wheel of Fortune" letter board since 1982. It seems like White hasn't aged a bit on camera, but it's worth noting that she's under bright lights and wearing a full face of makeup when filming one of America's favorite game shows. So, what does she look like under all of the shine? It's rare, but White does share photos of herself makeup-free, especially when she's visiting family.
She shared a throwback photo on Instagram posing with her late father to celebrate Father's Day in June 2025. A huge smile brightened her whole face in the photo. Natural lines in specific places on her face suggested she laughed a lot, but other than that White's skin looked healthy. She looked similar in a photo posing with her brother to help him promote his podcast in July 2024 on Instagram. While the co-host's makeup-free look might surprise fans who usually see her on camera, White told People in 2023 that while she appreciates glam, she doesn't like wearing heavy makeup when she's not at work. "I just feel more natural when I'm not working and wearing heavy makeup," she said.
Vanna White's skincare routine might surprise you
It's not surprising that Vanna White has to take extremely good care of her skin. Given White's incredibly lavish lifestyle, some details of her skincare routine are surprising. She told Oprah Daily in 2023 that her "Wheel of Fortune" makeup routine usually takes an hour, and she gives the makeup artist free reign over the look. When the day is over, she uses a washcloth to make sure she gets the makeup off every inch of her face, but she isn't loyal to one brand of cleanser. "I'm always switching cleansers because I feel like my skin's needs change all the time," she explained.
White admitted that she's not even picky while traveling. "Sometimes when I travel — oh, I shouldn't say this, but I want to be totally honest — I wash my face with the hotel soap," she confessed. Even more surprising than that? After she's done washing, she applies Vaseline, a longtime secret of hers. As she's gotten older, she said, she is intentional about moisturizing and wearing sunblock. Even if it's unconventional, White's skincare routine is working. Photos through the years prove White's face has transformed but never lost its glow.