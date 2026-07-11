Pattie Boyd Appears To Be On Good Terms With Ex-Husband Eric Clapton Decades After Divorce

Pattie Boyd is one of the ultimate muses of '60s and '70s music. She met Beatles guitarist George Harrison during her modeling career in 1964 before marrying him in 1966. While Harrison dedicated "Something" and other Beatles hits to her, his friend Eric Clapton was in love with the stunning Pattie Boyd. In 1977, while Boyd was still married to Harris, Clapton wrote three songs about her including the famous "Layla." He eventually won her over and the two married in 1979, but the yearning wasn't enough to keep it together.

Boyd divorced Clapton after 10 years of marriage because of the musician's infidelity, alcoholism and drug addiction. The infidelity led to the birth of Clapton's son Conor while he and Boyd struggled with infertility. Clapton was also abusive toward Boyd.. Yet the former model seems willing to move past the pain and be on good terms with her ex-husband. She attended one of Clapton's concerts in April 2026 and posted a picture of him on Instagram.

"Fabulous to see Eric in the relatively intimate G-Live venue in Guildford on Monday evening," she wrote in the caption. "Great to hear 'Old Love', 'Layla' and 'Wonderful Tonight' (amongst others) live again."