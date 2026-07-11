Pattie Boyd Appears To Be On Good Terms With Ex-Husband Eric Clapton Decades After Divorce
Pattie Boyd is one of the ultimate muses of '60s and '70s music. She met Beatles guitarist George Harrison during her modeling career in 1964 before marrying him in 1966. While Harrison dedicated "Something" and other Beatles hits to her, his friend Eric Clapton was in love with the stunning Pattie Boyd. In 1977, while Boyd was still married to Harris, Clapton wrote three songs about her including the famous "Layla." He eventually won her over and the two married in 1979, but the yearning wasn't enough to keep it together.
Boyd divorced Clapton after 10 years of marriage because of the musician's infidelity, alcoholism and drug addiction. The infidelity led to the birth of Clapton's son Conor while he and Boyd struggled with infertility. Clapton was also abusive toward Boyd.. Yet the former model seems willing to move past the pain and be on good terms with her ex-husband. She attended one of Clapton's concerts in April 2026 and posted a picture of him on Instagram.
"Fabulous to see Eric in the relatively intimate G-Live venue in Guildford on Monday evening," she wrote in the caption. "Great to hear 'Old Love', 'Layla' and 'Wonderful Tonight' (amongst others) live again."
Pattie Boyd dealt with infidelity in both marriages
Pattie Boyd had relationships with different music icons and dealt with similar issues in her first and second marriages. The model-turned-photographer's marriage to Eric Clapton was riddled with infidelity, but the same went for her first marriage to George Harrison. Harrison struggled with his jealousy of Boyd and he had multiple affairs in the '70s. After Boyd found out about his affair with Krissy Wood, the wife of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, she had an affair with Ronnie as payback.
Boyd might have stayed with Harrison, but his affair with her friend and Ringo Starr's wife Maureen Starkey was the final nail in the coffin. Starkey and Harrison weren't hiding their affair, Maureen would publicly flaunt gifts from the Beatle. In "George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle," Boyd was quoted saying, "I thought, 'This is being deliberately rubbed in my face.' He and Maureen want me to know this is happening," (via Fox News).
Boyd left her first husband for Clapton in 1974, and the divorce took place from 1975 to 1977. However, she remained on friendly terms with Harrison during and after her marriage to Clapton. The former Beatle even visited his first wife not long before his death in 2001. Boyd recalled that he brought gifts, and the two drank tea and listened to music. "It was lovely to see him, but I knew he wasn't well. I sensed that he wanted to see me rather than leave it too late," she said (via Far Out Magazine).