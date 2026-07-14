Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Was Inspired To Return To Music For This Heartbreaking Reason

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When asked to name a singing Parton sister, Dolly Parton might be the first and only name that comes to mind for many people. However, the "9 to 5" singer has 11 siblings, and her younger sister Stella Parton followed Dolly into music. Before 2026, it had been seven years since Stella released anything new. She told People that June that the heartbreaking reason she stopped — the deaths of three brothers and a niece — was similar to the reason she was inspired to create music again.

"It's a soul connection," Stella told People of her relationship with her siblings. "So this whole thing was kind of like emotional paralysis for me in a strange sort of way. Grief has really been a writer's block for me." Dolly, Stella, and their families have lived through a lot of tragedy. After a friend encouraged Stella to try her hand at cover songs until she was ready to make her own music once more, she covered Ben E. King's classic "Stand by Me." Stella told People the song described her relationship with her younger brother Floyd, who passed away in 2018.

The "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight" singer explained that she was like a parent to Floyd and then he was always there for her while she was raising her son. "I always like to say that I knew of all my siblings, Floyd would be the one that would come and help me hide the body. And he knew that I would do the same for him." That is "Stand By Me" in action.