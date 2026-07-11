Ron Howard's Dad 'Held The Reins' To His Career Right Up Until His 18th Birthday

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Ron Howard has an impressive variety of skills in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Besides talent, he's also had the advantage of time, since he started acting as a toddler. When Ron became a star as Opie on "The Andy Griffith Show," he was only 6. However, it wasn't as idyllic as it may have seemed. "We grew up in circumstances that were profoundly unusual ... working in an industry fraught with way more snares and traps than we were aware of in our innocence," Ron recalled in "The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," which he co-authored with his brother (and fellow actor) Clint Howard.

Fortunately, their parents, Rance Howard and Jean Speegle Howard, were also actors, so they had their own first-hand experiences to inform them as they raised their kids. "[My dad] had held the reins to my career pretty tightly throughout my childhood; as long as I was a minor, he and Mom were going to be the primary decision makers about my career and future, though I was always respectfully looped in," Ron explained in his memoir.

Rance shared his love of acting, bonding with his son as he explained the mechanics of scenes and helped Ron learn his lines. Through his guidance, he helped his kids become successful actors early in their lives. Rance wasn't shy about making suggestions, either, like when he persuaded the staff on "The Andy Griffith Show" to write scripts with more realistic father/son interactions.