What Happened To Pat Sajak After Retirement? Inside His Life Post Wheel Of Fortune

"Wheel of Fortune" is still going strong after over five decades, with five hosts the most memorable has to be Pat Sajak. His run as host was almost as long as the show has been running and he may be a favorite among many. Perhaps you were one of the people who was devastated by Sajak's retirement. All good things must come to an end however, as the saying goes.

For anyone curious about what the game show host has been up to since retirement, look no further as Sajak appears to be enjoying himself and cracking jokes, per a recent X (formerly known as Twitter) post. It's good to see Sajak has kept up his sense of humor. In the post he pokes fun at himself kidding that he is on a farm in Montana when he is clearly poolside with a nice beach in the background.

Sajak announced his retirement in 2023 and Ryan Seacrest officially took over as the host in 2024. "Wheel of Fortune" has not completely revamped though, as Vanna White is still turning cards. While Sajak had many controversial moments over the years, his legacy as a legendary TV host will likely live on for many years to come. At the very least, he did his due diligence prepping Ryan Seacrest to take over "Wheel of Fortune" with plenty of practical advice.