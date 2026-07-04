Who Were Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids? Her Wedding Party Had A Blank Space For One Special Person

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on the evening of Friday, July 3, her representative confirmed to People. Despite the countless Easter eggs fans decoded related to the wedding, like the timing and the venue, everyone was wrong about Taylor's potential bridesmaids, because the "Love Story" singer had none, her rep confirmed. "Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man," they said. "The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

So, Swift gave the girls a night off and asked her younger brother, Austin Swift, to stand beside her on one of the most important days of her life. The choice makes total sense, as both Taylor and Travis are extremely close to their brothers. Travis and his older brother, Jason, work together hosting their "New Heights" podcast, which welcomed Prince William as a guest on an episode released on Travis' wedding day.

Swift revealed that Austin helped her win back her masters in 2025, and he's helped her produce some of her notable projects, including the music videos for "You Belong with Me," "Mean," and "I Bet You Think About Me," as well as the Disney+ special "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." Austin had some of his most effusive praise for Taylor in 2020 upon the release of "Evermore." "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist," he captioned a post of the cover art on Instagram.