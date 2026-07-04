Who Were Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids? Her Wedding Party Had A Blank Space For One Special Person
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on the evening of Friday, July 3, her representative confirmed to People. Despite the countless Easter eggs fans decoded related to the wedding, like the timing and the venue, everyone was wrong about Taylor's potential bridesmaids, because the "Love Story" singer had none, her rep confirmed. "Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man," they said. "The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."
So, Swift gave the girls a night off and asked her younger brother, Austin Swift, to stand beside her on one of the most important days of her life. The choice makes total sense, as both Taylor and Travis are extremely close to their brothers. Travis and his older brother, Jason, work together hosting their "New Heights" podcast, which welcomed Prince William as a guest on an episode released on Travis' wedding day.
Swift revealed that Austin helped her win back her masters in 2025, and he's helped her produce some of her notable projects, including the music videos for "You Belong with Me," "Mean," and "I Bet You Think About Me," as well as the Disney+ special "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." Austin had some of his most effusive praise for Taylor in 2020 upon the release of "Evermore." "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist," he captioned a post of the cover art on Instagram.
Here's why Adam Sandler likely served as Taylor and Travis' officiant
Adam Sandler was described by Taylor Swift's representative as simply a "friend," but it's easy to follow some clues and see his connection with both Swift and Travis Kelce runs deeper than that. First of all, the "Wedding Singer" star has two daughters who are Swifties. He took Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler to the Eras Tour film in 2023, and Swift shared hugs with the whole family.
In 2024, Sandler told Billboard that the "Cruel Summer" singer's music has helped him connect with the girls, and said his favorite song is "The Best Day" off of "Fearless." "Every album, we listen the first day it comes out," he said of what Swift means to his family. "There's not a song they don't know every word to." He also told Conan O'Brien in 2024 on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" that he sometimes gets "jumpy" around Swift because he doesn't want to "blow it" for his daughters. He probably doesn't have to worry about that anymore.
As for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a cameo in Sandler's 2025 film, "Happy Gilmore 2." "Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He's like the guys I grew up with," Sandler told Entertainment Tonight of the NFL star. "When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say." He also called Kelce a "stud," a "great actor," and a "great human." So the real question is: why wouldn't Sandler officiate the union between Swift and Kelce?