Sweet Pics Of Ron Howard & Wife Cheryl That Highlight Why There Was 'Never Anybody Else' For Him

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With a career spanning nearly seven decades, Ron Howard has managed to do something that is virtually unheard of in Hollywood: He's kept an unblemished reputation of being a very nice guy. Like the characters that first made him famous during his time on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days," Howard has always seemed to be a down-to-earth person who lives a quiet and happy life surrounded by family, with his wife Cheryl Alley by his side at all times. Together, the couple have raised four children, doing what they could to give them as normal a life as they could away from the eyes of the press.

Ron and Cheryl, a celebrity couple who have aged gracefully, first met in high school and have been together ever since. Seeing them together over the years, it is clear that the love the two share is as strong as it ever was, as Cheryl supported Ron when he made the jump from acting to directing, and Ron has supported her writing career. He's even slipped her into everything he's made since they met, ensuring that his wife gets a cameo in every project going all the way back to when they were in the 11th grade, per People. In an industry famous for affairs and divorces, Ron and Cheryl have bucked the trend, proving that nothing can keep this family of redheads apart for long.