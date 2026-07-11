6 Times King Charles Has Been Spotted Rocking Handmade Gifts From Princess Charlotte

He may be the king, but when it comes to his grandkids, King Charles III is just like any other proud grandpa. We don't know all the ins and outs of the royal family dynamics, but Charles makes it easy for anyone to see how he feels about the littlest royals. He wears his love for granddaughter Princess Charlotte on his sleeve — or should we say: on his wrist?

Charlotte reportedly "enjoys a close relationship" with Charles, as royal expert Robert Jobson told Hello! in May 2026. "He totally adores her," Jobson said, noting that, in turn, "She loves it when he reads to her in his funny voices." Charles and Charlotte clearly have a special bond, and it seems that the royal responsibilities he's lived with his whole life take a backseat to being a grandparent. The kids' name for him says it all: "They don't call him Grandpa King, they call him Grandpa Wales," Jobson explained. Behind closed doors, Charles is happy to be Grandpa Wales. Interestingly, even when he's in king mode, out and about performing royal duties, he still hints at his favorite role of all.

There have been more than a few occasions when eagle-eyed royal watchers have spotted Charles wearing something unusual, which many surmise are handmade gifts from Charlotte. These friendship bracelets seemingly gifted by Charlotte are clearly Charles' favorite accessories — whether he's in a suit or a full uniform. And, Charlotte is surely proud to see her designs on display for all to see.