Inside Princess Charlotte's Relationship With King Charles

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King Charles III may have a difficult job, but the monarch's sweet relationship with his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, shows that there's more to Charles than his job as the head of the British royal family. Even before the princess was born in 2015, Charles was looking ahead to hopefully welcoming a granddaughter. Several reports even indicated that, after raising two boys, Charles was longing for the chance to dote on a girl, as well.

Naturally, Charles' dream of becoming a grandfather extended well beyond gender preferences. The monarch is also said to harbor hopes of making up for lost opportunities in the past. The truth about King Charles' marriage to Princess Diana is that the king shirked many of his familial responsibilities. Speaking to Hello!, royal expert Robert Jobson explained that Charles "was always extremely busy when Prince William and Prince Harry were growing up, and he would leave the bodyguards to play with them." Now that Charles has grandkids, the monarch has shown strong signs of becoming more present.

Since welcoming Charlotte into the royal fold, Charles has appeared dedicated to his little granddaughter. He played with her on the floor, read her silly books, and even wore jewelry for her sake. When things got tough, Charles even changed his royal schedule to suit Charlotte's. Ultimately, the king's approach to his granddaughter shows that his days as a less-than-present papa have come to an end. Charles seems to have turned a new leaf, and we are here for it.