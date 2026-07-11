Ron Howard Endured Playful Razzing On The American Graffiti Set From His Older Co-Stars

When Ron Howard arrived on set for director George Lucas' 1962-set coming-of-age comedy-drama "American Graffiti," in the summer of 1972, he had only recently turned 18. Mind you, Howard was no stranger to working in Hollywood. The future Oscar winner got his start as a child actor in the 1950s, and by '72, Ron Howard was best known for his role on "The Andy Griffith Show," in the '60s. "Where were you in '62?" the poster for "American Graffiti" asked. "Playing Opie Taylor," the actor probably answered. But despite a wealth of experience, alongside being a newly-minted adult, Howard still felt a bit out of his depth compared to his co-stars — most of whom had already been card-carrying grown-ups for quite some time by then. From the sounds of things, the rest of the "American Graffiti" cast had a bit of fun with him over that fact.

Howard recalled the experience in an October 2021 op-ed for The Sydney Morning Herald. "With the exception of Charlie Martin Smith, who was my age, the rest of the movie's principals were significantly older than me and much more worldly-wise," the "Splash" director noted. "Rick Dreyfuss, Paul Le Mat, Candy Clark, Harrison Ford, Bo Hopkins: these folks were anywhere from six to 12 years my senior. I initially took Cindy Williams to be my age because she looked so young, but I soon found out she was a seasoned, womanly 24." Williams actually treated him very well, and eased the younger man through the intimate scenes they shared in the film. Le Mat and Ford, on the other hand? They apparently laughed and chucked beer bottles at Howard's feet while Le Mat yelled, "Dance, Opie, dance!" during some downtime one day.