The Hosts Of The Napiers' Home Town Spinoff Show Are HGTV Pros

"Home Town," the beloved home renovation reality show hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, has quickly become one of the tentpoles of HGTV. As of 2026, the main series has an impressive 10 seasons under its belt — to say nothing of the many spinoffs it's spawned. For example, there's the talk show-esque "Home Town: Ben's Workshop," as well as "Home Town: Inn This Together," which chronicles the Napiers' sadly setback-plagued efforts to renovate the Heirloom Hotel in their, well, hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Not only that, but Ben and Erin have quite literally taken their show on the road with "Home Town Takeover," each season of which expands the "Home Town" concept to a new location.

In June 2025, the fan-favorite couple announced on Instagram that the fourth season of "Takeover" would be set in Canada, marking its first foray outside the United States. Unlike the previous instalments, however, Ben and Erin clarified that they would not be hosting this one themselves. Fortunately, their chosen replacements are HGTV royalty in their own right. During a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin explained that while she and her hubby can appear in the fourth season of "Home Town Takeover" as guest stars, as American citizens, they can't serve as its primary hosts without the production potentially running afoul of Canadian streaming regulations — namely, the Online Streaming Act.

Then, in June 2026 — one year after the initial announcement — it emerged that another HGTV power couple, Canada's own Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, of "Renovation Island" fame,would be taking the reins when the new season premiered later in the year. And, while revitalizing an entire town is hardly a walk in the park, if anyone other than the Napiers has the experience to get it done, it's the Baeumlers.