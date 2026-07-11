The Hosts Of The Napiers' Home Town Spinoff Show Are HGTV Pros
"Home Town," the beloved home renovation reality show hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, has quickly become one of the tentpoles of HGTV. As of 2026, the main series has an impressive 10 seasons under its belt — to say nothing of the many spinoffs it's spawned. For example, there's the talk show-esque "Home Town: Ben's Workshop," as well as "Home Town: Inn This Together," which chronicles the Napiers' sadly setback-plagued efforts to renovate the Heirloom Hotel in their, well, hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Not only that, but Ben and Erin have quite literally taken their show on the road with "Home Town Takeover," each season of which expands the "Home Town" concept to a new location.
In June 2025, the fan-favorite couple announced on Instagram that the fourth season of "Takeover" would be set in Canada, marking its first foray outside the United States. Unlike the previous instalments, however, Ben and Erin clarified that they would not be hosting this one themselves. Fortunately, their chosen replacements are HGTV royalty in their own right. During a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin explained that while she and her hubby can appear in the fourth season of "Home Town Takeover" as guest stars, as American citizens, they can't serve as its primary hosts without the production potentially running afoul of Canadian streaming regulations — namely, the Online Streaming Act.
Then, in June 2026 — one year after the initial announcement — it emerged that another HGTV power couple, Canada's own Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, of "Renovation Island" fame,would be taking the reins when the new season premiered later in the year. And, while revitalizing an entire town is hardly a walk in the park, if anyone other than the Napiers has the experience to get it done, it's the Baeumlers.
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have a long history with HGTV
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler announced their roles as the hosts of "Home Town Takeover" Season 4 in a promotional video posted on Instagram in early June 2026. "We've got just three months to completely transform a small Canadian town and bring it back to life," Sarah noted. "That's a lot of work. And this might be one of our biggest challenges yet," Bryan added. Nevertheless, Sarah assured fans that she and her husband were "using everything we've learned over the years to help keep this town's heart beating." Indeed, while the "Home Town" spinoff marks the Baeumlers' triumphant return to HGTV, it's hardly their first rodeo. In fact, the couple's combined history with the network dates back more than a decade longer than the Napiers' does.
Bryan initially came onto the scene with the show "Disaster DIY," which premiered on HGTV Canada all the way back in 2007. Bryan subsequently expanded his brand with shows like "House of Bryan and "Leave It to Bryan." It was around this time that Sarah began to become more involved with the onscreen side of things. They both starred in the hit HGTV Canada originals "Bryan Inc." and "Island of Bryan," which made their way to the United States as "Renovation Inc." and "Renovation Island," respectively.
The Baeumlers have certainly kept busy since "Renovation Island," with their gig stepping in to replace Ben and Erin Napier north of the border being only the latest example. Funnily enough, during a June 2026 appearance on the "Sh*t My Dad Taught Me" podcast, Bryan confessed that he initially thought 2026 might be the year his career started to wind down, only to find himself with several more big TV projects in the works.