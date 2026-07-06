Taylor Swift Wasn't The Only One To Pick Up A Mic At Her Wedding: Details About Travis' Performance
Before Taylor Swift said, "I do," before Madison Square Garden's bright digital signs announced, "JusT&T Married," and before Travis Kelce kissed the bride, the couple shared another super special moment: singing together! It's no surprise that "The Life of a Showgirl" songstress would sing during her wedding weekend, but according to guests in the know, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end also sang live, totally cementing their status as the perfect couple.
Attendees of Swift and Kelce's July 2 rehearsal dinner shared details about the "wedding of the century" with NBC News, with one insider calling the whole weekend a "pinch me moment." On the night before the official ceremony, guests revealed that Swift and Kelce sang a rock song together for friends and family. Oh, to be in the room to hear that amazing duet! While they didn't reveal exactly what song it was, they did say it was the couple's favorite rock tune. Considering that they were spotted in 2024 singing "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," it's likely they provided another rendition of The Darkness' 2003 hit.
Guests also revealed that Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed at the wedding reception, and that Swift sang a bit during the vows (per NBC News). "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional," one attendee told the outlet.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests revealed more details about the ceremony
After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married, a representative for the "Opalite" singer revealed that the couple's friend, Adam Sandler, actually officiated the wedding, with Austin Swift serving as Taylor's "Man of Honor" and Jason Kelce as Travis' best man. The official statement also revealed that the bride and groom wore custom outfits created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, with Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier brand jewelry.
Many people have shared impressions of the nuptials, including Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who gave the couple a sweet shoutout. "The Traitors" star appeared at the Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in Manhattan, telling reporters (via Macy's on Instagram), "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical." Filmmaker Joseph Kahn shared some thoughts about the wedding on Instagram, writing, "What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there."
Other guests gushed over the "deeply loving" vows shared by the couple, according to "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. "The ceremony was great," he told ABC News. "Adam Sandler? Funny and touching. Vows? Everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious, and silly. Deeply loving.