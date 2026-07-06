Taylor Swift Wasn't The Only One To Pick Up A Mic At Her Wedding: Details About Travis' Performance

Before Taylor Swift said, "I do," before Madison Square Garden's bright digital signs announced, "JusT&T Married," and before Travis Kelce kissed the bride, the couple shared another super special moment: singing together! It's no surprise that "The Life of a Showgirl" songstress would sing during her wedding weekend, but according to guests in the know, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end also sang live, totally cementing their status as the perfect couple.

Attendees of Swift and Kelce's July 2 rehearsal dinner shared details about the "wedding of the century" with NBC News, with one insider calling the whole weekend a "pinch me moment." On the night before the official ceremony, guests revealed that Swift and Kelce sang a rock song together for friends and family. Oh, to be in the room to hear that amazing duet! While they didn't reveal exactly what song it was, they did say it was the couple's favorite rock tune. Considering that they were spotted in 2024 singing "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," it's likely they provided another rendition of The Darkness' 2003 hit.

Guests also revealed that Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed at the wedding reception, and that Swift sang a bit during the vows (per NBC News). "You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional," one attendee told the outlet.