Brad Pitt Reportedly Paid A Pretty Penny For Jennifer Aniston's Engagement Ring

In 1998, future A-list couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston went on their first date. They two got engaged a year later. Aniston first showed off the ring at a Sting concert at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan in November 1999. The ring reportedly cost $500,000, per Brides. But there was a lot of meaning behind that hefty price tag. At the center of the engagement ring Pitt created with Italian jewelry designer Silvia Damiani was a nine-carat brilliant-cut diamond. The center piece was surrounded by smaller, round diamonds clustered in a spiral shape that were encased in platinum. Pitt intended for the ring to represent eternity and wanted it to match a pair of earrings he previously designed for her.

At their wedding in Malibu in July 2000, Aniston reportedly wore a white-gold wedding band that featured 10 small diamonds in the interior. Per ABC News, Pitt's was also made of white gold and diamonds. The pair of rings were engraved with each other's first names and the year 2000. No outlets were able to confirm what Aniston did with either ring when the relationship ended. After Pitt and Aniston's pricey divorce settlement, it'd be unsurprising if they are forgotten in a drawer somewhere.