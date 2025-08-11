Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Happy Wedding Pic Aged A Lot Better Than Their Marriage

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have plenty of other famous exes besides each other, but their relationship continues to fascinate the public. They dated for two years before tying the knot in a lavish Malibu wedding that reportedly cost them a pretty penny. Their divorce was equally pricey when they parted ways in 2005. At the time, the "Friends" alum told Vanity Fair that she "would much rather everyone move on." But considering that they remain tabloid favorites, and one super short reunion at an awards show in 2020 sent the internet into a frenzy, this wish still hasn't been fulfilled. It certainly doesn't help that there are thousands of photos on the internet of Aniston and Pitt looking happy, sweet, and absolutely gorgeous together.

One of these snaps resurfaced on Instagram on July 29, 2025 — exactly 25 years since their nuptials. The black-and-white image captured a sweet moment between Aniston and Pitt on their wedding day, showing the actor admiring his wife in her white gown, and the beautiful bride smiling lovingly at her husband. Unfortunately, this was the only official photo we ever got from the ceremony. Invitations came with a nondisclosure agreement, and entry into the venue was accompanied by a request not to share photos, which guests respected. Paris Match, which shared the sole official wedding picture, originally won the bidding war for its publication back in 2000. Though the price was never revealed, it was likely a considerable sum, and probably worth every penny.