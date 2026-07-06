Why Paul McCartney's Performance At Taylor Swift's Wedding Has Beatles Fans Reeling
In case you managed to miss it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married. The superstar couple got hitched at Madison Square Garden on July 3, and it was quite the event — it was attended by plenty of celebrities, including a number of singers, some of whom picked up the mic. There had been speculation about who would perform at the wedding, and now we know that none other than Paul McCartney did sing a song. But it wasn't just any song; he reportedly performed the Beatles megahit "I Want to Hold Your Hand," according to People. It was apparently the first time that McCartney has played the famous song since the Beatles performed it in 1964, per The Guardian. This has left people on social media shook.
One fan posted on X: "I [have] seen Paul McCartney live in concert three times and not once did he play it. I have so much jealousy right now." Another person wrote, "Wait, excuse me? Paul McCartney at a wedding performance is a fever dream."
Someone else thought it was the kind of move that couldn't really be topped. "Imagine casually having Paul McCartney dust off a #1 hit he hasn't played live since the absolute peak of Beatlemania just for your wedding reception. That is a generational flex," they commented on X. "I Want to Hold Your Hand" was the first Beatles song that hit number 1 in America in 1964, bringing Beatlemania across the pond.
Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney have a mutual admiration society going
Others reflected on how it was a nice gesture from Paul McCartney for a friend. One person on X wrote: "Iconic for the most iconic wedding of our time. I know Paul and Taylor have been friends for many years so this is such a sweet gift from him." It was really the only gift McCartney could have given them; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce told guests not to bring gifts for the wedding.
Swift and McCartney have indeed been longtime friends. In 2020, the two of them did Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" and talked about making music, living life, and finding love. They have also supported each other's music. Swift moved the release of her album "Evermore" to make sure it wouldn't happen on the same day his album came out. In 2024, McCartney showed up at one of Swift's The Eras Tour concerts. Then in 2026, when McCartney released his album "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," Swift posted about it on social media, referring to him as inspiring and an "eternally exceptional artist" (via People).
Swift has inspired McCartney as well. McCartney's song "Who Cares," which came out in 2018, is about online bullying, and Swift's fandom helped him come up with the idea. "I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it's sort of a sisterly thing," McCartney told the BBC. "And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, 'Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?' Then I say ... 'Who cares about you? Well ... I do.'" So McCartney doesn't just care about Swift; he cares about her fans as well. We love to see it.