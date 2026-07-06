Why Paul McCartney's Performance At Taylor Swift's Wedding Has Beatles Fans Reeling

In case you managed to miss it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married. The superstar couple got hitched at Madison Square Garden on July 3, and it was quite the event — it was attended by plenty of celebrities, including a number of singers, some of whom picked up the mic. There had been speculation about who would perform at the wedding, and now we know that none other than Paul McCartney did sing a song. But it wasn't just any song; he reportedly performed the Beatles megahit "I Want to Hold Your Hand," according to People. It was apparently the first time that McCartney has played the famous song since the Beatles performed it in 1964, per The Guardian. This has left people on social media shook.

One fan posted on X: "I [have] seen Paul McCartney live in concert three times and not once did he play it. I have so much jealousy right now." Another person wrote, "Wait, excuse me? Paul McCartney at a wedding performance is a fever dream."

Someone else thought it was the kind of move that couldn't really be topped. "Imagine casually having Paul McCartney dust off a #1 hit he hasn't played live since the absolute peak of Beatlemania just for your wedding reception. That is a generational flex," they commented on X. "I Want to Hold Your Hand" was the first Beatles song that hit number 1 in America in 1964, bringing Beatlemania across the pond.