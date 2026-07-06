Lionel Richie Updates Fans On His Condition After Recent Health Scare

Lionel Richie's been performing since the 1960s, and his career as a solo artist has been going strong since the 1980s. Richie's iconic tunes include earworms like "All Night Long," "Dancing on the Ceiling," and "Stuck on You," which was featured in a 2022 Pringles Super Bowl commercial. Richie has also maintained a busy schedule of live performances, and in 2026, he embarked on an extensive tour. Unfortunately, things got off to a rough start on June 25, when Richie appeared to be having a tough time during a concert in Minnesota. He candidly advised the audience, "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a** down" (via The Minnesota Star Tribune). After realizing he'd reached his limit, the singer ended the show early. While Richie's ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, provided a positive message the next day, Richie still had to reschedule the following two stops on the tour. Fortunately, he resumed as planned on June 30.

While Richie hasn't disclosed any specific causes, the singer seems to be fully on the mend. He posted several photos on Instagram where he looked excited to be back onstage. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you," Richie captioned the July 5 post.

Fans were relieved to hear this news. "I was at the St. Paul show and was very concerned when you weren't feeling well," one fan wrote. "So glad you've recovered and back to making your magic."