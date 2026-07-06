Lionel Richie Updates Fans On His Condition After Recent Health Scare
Lionel Richie's been performing since the 1960s, and his career as a solo artist has been going strong since the 1980s. Richie's iconic tunes include earworms like "All Night Long," "Dancing on the Ceiling," and "Stuck on You," which was featured in a 2022 Pringles Super Bowl commercial. Richie has also maintained a busy schedule of live performances, and in 2026, he embarked on an extensive tour. Unfortunately, things got off to a rough start on June 25, when Richie appeared to be having a tough time during a concert in Minnesota. He candidly advised the audience, "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a** down" (via The Minnesota Star Tribune). After realizing he'd reached his limit, the singer ended the show early. While Richie's ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, provided a positive message the next day, Richie still had to reschedule the following two stops on the tour. Fortunately, he resumed as planned on June 30.
While Richie hasn't disclosed any specific causes, the singer seems to be fully on the mend. He posted several photos on Instagram where he looked excited to be back onstage. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you," Richie captioned the July 5 post.
Fans were relieved to hear this news. "I was at the St. Paul show and was very concerned when you weren't feeling well," one fan wrote. "So glad you've recovered and back to making your magic."
Richie's handling his situation with humor
Lionel Richie's recent health scare isn't the first time the singer has dealt with issues that impacted his ability to perform. Richie experienced a particularly stressful period three decades ago when acid reflux affected his throat. While that sounds straightforward, it took time to accurately diagnose, which ultimately took a toll on Richie's mental health. "About as close as you ever would've come to a nervous breakdown," he confided to People in 2022.
In contrast, Richie appears a lot more upbeat after his 2026 onstage dizzy spell. "I want you to know, not only did I scare your a** to death, I scared my a** to death," Richie joked at his Pittsburgh show on June 30 (via OneBurgh). He went on to share humorous takes on recent health-related conversations, such as being insulted when someone thought he was 80 (he just turned 77). Happily, now that three shows have gone off without a hitch, Richie seems to have resolved these recent health issues.
The singer's summer schedule is fully packed, and one of his August stops includes a special appearance at King Charles' Sandringham Estate. Back in 2023, Richie performed at the Coronation concert, and this appearance is part of a multi-day public festival. He and Charles have a longstanding friendship, so hopefully Richie will have a chance for a quick visit with the monarch. Richie's a big fan of Charles' comedic comments, so hopefully the two friends can catch up and trade quips.