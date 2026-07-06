Bunnie Xo Kickstarts Divorce Glow Up Journey With Major Life News: 'Dr. Xo Loading'

More often than not, divorce is a painful event. Considering the fact that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were married for a decade before the singer filed for divorce in May, it has surely been painful for this former couple, too. Yet, unlike so many exes, they aren't on bad terms– far from it, in fact. In June, Bunnie opened up about it on the "Dumb Blonde Podcast," saying, "That's my f****** best friend ... I love him." Additionally, their relationship goes beyond just exes who are still BFFs.

Bunnie noted that her breakup with Jelly Roll hasn't put a stop to their plans to continue trying to conceive via IVF. "... You guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby. We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," she said on the podcast, explaining, "We're going to co-parent together."

So, not only does Bunnie have a new single life and college ahead of her, but she may have a baby on the way soon, too. They already co-parent Jelly Roll's 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, with whom Bunnie Xo has a close relationship. Now, the stepmother-stepdaughter duo may be embarking on a special chapter together, since DeFord will be heading to college, too. There are certainly plenty of changes coming for this family. From the sound of it, though, their love for each other will be there through it all.