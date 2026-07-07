Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Stunning New Fitness Results Following His Wedding
Before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift, he was dating Kayla Nicole, who has worked as a podcast host, influencer, and sports reporter, among other things. The two of them split in 2022 after having dated on and off for five years, and Kelce moved on with Swift in 2023. Nicole hasn't commented on Kelce and Swift's wedding, which was filled with celebrities and some very expensive outfits, and hasn't seemed bitter. Perhaps she's embracing the idea that a good life is the best revenge, at least based on her social media.
Just a few days after Kelce's July 3 wedding, Sean Towns Jr., a personal trainer and coach, posted a video of Nicole on his Instagram page, which she then shared on her own Instagram Stories. The video features Nicole in the gym, lifting weights and looking fit, in shape, and unbothered by her famous ex.
Nicole has had a stunning transformation over the years, and if this video is any indication, she's really been putting in the work. Fortunately, the gym is something she's always enjoyed. Nicole explained her mindset on an October 2024 episode of the podcast "Unapologetically Angel" with Angel Reese, saying, that after college "Once I graduated college, it was like the gym became my safe space, like my therapy ... It was two hours a day where I could literally just zone out and commit time to myself and bettering myself."
Nicole went on to say, "I got addicted to the results; I got addicted to how it made me feel — the endorphins." Clearly, she hasn't let her ex's marriage one of the world's most famous singers stop her from chasing those endorphins and results.
Kayla Nicole has talked about getting over her ex
Unfortunately, Kayla Nicole can't seem to escape her ex-romance with Travis Kelce, with people consistently asking her about it ever since he began dating Taylor Swift. Even Swift herself may have referenced her in the song "Opalite," from her album "The Tortured Poets Department." The single, which clearly seems to be inspired by Kelce, has the lyrics: "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone. You were in it for real, she was in her phone, and you were just a pose." People then found a clip of Kelce and Nicole on a night out while they were together, and, of course, Kelce tells Nicole to get off her phone.
However, the mismatched couple in "Opalite" doesn't sound quite like the situation Nicole described when she was asked why her last relationship ended. During a TikTok Live conversation with Ace Greene from "Love Island" (via YouTube), Nicole was asked about her previous romance; she simply said things may not have worked out because it "was the right person, wrong time." Based on the timing, she certainly could have been talking about Kelce.
Nicole has talked a bit about getting over an ex on an episode of her podcast, "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole." A listener had a question about how she could get over an ex that had moved on, and Nicole shared how therapy helped her navigate a similar situation. Nicole also recommended that the woman "find new things that you love about yourself, and bring back that light in your own life." It wasn't clear if Nicole was referencing Kelce, but it's good advice all the same. Plus, from the way she seems and looks in the aforementioned Instagram video, it seems like that advice is working, regardless of whom she's with.