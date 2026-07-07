Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Stunning New Fitness Results Following His Wedding

Before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift, he was dating Kayla Nicole, who has worked as a podcast host, influencer, and ​sports reporter, among other things. The two of them split in 2022 after having dated on and off for five years, and Kelce moved on with Swift in 2023. Nicole hasn't commented on Kelce and Swift's wedding, which was filled with celebrities and some very expensive outfits, and hasn't seemed bitter. Perhaps she's embracing the idea that a good life is the best revenge, at least based on her social media.

Just a few days after Kelce's July 3 wedding, Sean Towns Jr., a personal trainer and coach, posted a video of Nicole on his Instagram page, which she then shared on her own Instagram Stories. The video features Nicole in the gym, lifting weights and looking fit, in shape, and unbothered by her famous ex.

Nicole has had a stunning transformation over the years, and if this video is any indication, she's really been putting in the work. Fortunately, the gym is something she's always enjoyed. Nicole explained her mindset on an October 2024 episode of the podcast "Unapologetically Angel" with Angel Reese, saying, that after college "Once I graduated college, it was like the gym became my safe space, like my therapy ... It was two hours a day where I could literally just zone out and commit time to myself and bettering myself."

Nicole went on to say, "I got addicted to the results; I got addicted to how it made me feel — the endorphins." Clearly, she hasn't let her ex's marriage one of the world's most famous singers stop her from chasing those endorphins and results.