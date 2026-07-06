Taylor Swift's Wedding Guests Flaunted Some Wildly Expensive Looks: See The Priciest Outfits
The wedding of the century was held behind closed doors, but Taylor Swift's guests have slowly revealed details of what the wildly expensive event was like — and shared their wildly expensive looks, too. On July 3, 2026, Swift married Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden in front of over a thousand guests, including athletes, actors, and music artists.
An expert consulted by People estimated that the wedding itself cost as much as $50 million, which is a higher price tag than Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding, when adjusted for inflation. But with Adam Sandler officiating the wedding and Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performing, it is no wonder the event cost so much.
On top of the couple's spending, the celebrity guests took the opportunity to flaunt luxury brands from Chanel to Oscar de la Renta. And there was a great range of fashion too. Some stars, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, looked ready to attend the Met Gala, while other stars, including Dakota Johnson, went for a more casual, simple look.
Selena Gomez's jewelry alone cost over $100,000
When Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in October 2025, Taylor Swift had a major role at the ceremony. Swift clearly wanted to look her best for an occasion that was important to her, wearing a gold Oscar de la Renta dress that cost nearly $37,000 and a necklace that cost $24,000. The two megastars have been friends for nearly two decades, so it's no surprise that Swift would go all out for Gomez's big day.
Gomez returned the favor at Swift's July 2026 wedding with two Oscar de la Renta dresses of her own. The "Only Murders in the Building" star wore a black strapless dress that appears to be from the company's pre-fall collection to Swift's rehearsal dinner, the night before the big day. Although they were small, the most expensive part of the look was Gomez's jewelry. She wore winged white gold and diamond earrings and a matching ring from Brazilian jewelry designer Fernando Jorge. According to Jorge's website, the earrings cost $29,000, while the ring costs $11,000.
While the rehearsal dinner was a quiet-luxury look, Gomez went the opposite for the wedding with a big, flashy cocktail dress covered in small crystals and glass. This dress cost $15,990, according to Oscar de la Renta's website. Her specific pear-shaped Chopard diamond drop earrings are not available on the jeweler's website at the time of this writing, but similar designs are priced at over $74,000.
Gigi Hadid's dazzling dress costs as much as it looks
Gigi Hadid was another member of Taylor Swift's 2015 squad of close celebrity friends, which meant she got to be one of the lucky 100 guests at Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner. Page Six reported that Hadid attended the event with Bradley Cooper, whom the supermodel has been dating since 2023.
For the big day, Hadid was all glammed up, dazzling everyone with her bright, sparkly pink gown from Wiederhoeft, a brand by a New York award-winning designer who specializes in bridal dresses. Before you get your hopes up about getting the dress, it costs a whopping $14,500.
Fans and media predicted that Hadid would be one of Swift's bridesmaids, which would make sense considering their long friendship. Hadid appeared in Swift's music video for "Bad Blood," and Swift told Harper's Bazaar in 2017, "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice." But People reported, citing a statement from Swift's representative, that Swift and Kelce skipped the bridesmaid and groomsmen model and instead enlisted their siblings as Best Man and Man of Honor.
Sydney Silverman made a name for herself with one of the best dresses of the event
Fans were shocked when Sydney Silverman, a micro-influencer, posted on social media that she attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. It's unclear whether Silverman has a personal tie to the bride or groom, but her boyfriend, Drew Kirsch, definitely does. Kirsch directed the music videos for Swift's singles "Lover" and "You Need To Calm Down," the latter of which won two VMAs in 2019.
The couple celebrated the moment with a photo shoot across New York in their wedding attire. Silverman might not have been as famous as the other guests, but she was far from the worst-dressed celebrity guest at the wedding. She definitely made a statement with her beautiful nude-colored gown smothered in gems and gold flowers. The dress from Australian designer Rachel Gilbert cost $2,995. Kirsch, next to Silverman in some of the pictures, went for a simple black-tie tuxedo.
Swift invited several of her collaborators over the years to the wedding alongside her celebrity friends. They included Dita Von Teese, a burlesque dancer who appeared in Swift's "Bejeweled" music video in 2022, Tree Paine, Swift's longtime publicist, and Tori Evans, a dancer on Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.
Camila Cabello wore a racy red dress to the wedding
There have not been any reports that Camila Cabello was one of the lucky few to attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's private rehearsal dinner. Instead, Cabello posted a video on TikTok on her way to the main ceremony, wearing a choker with a silver cross attached to it and a sheer red lace dress. This dress is also from an Australian brand called Zimmermann, and originally cost $3,300.
The "I Luv It" singer is another Swift fan that the global superstar has adopted as a friend over the years. Cabello and Swift's friendship began in 2015 at the MTV VMAs, and since then, Cabello has opened for Swift's "Reputation" tour in 2018 and performed with Swift onstage on more than one occasion.
Cabello said on a 2024 episode of Zane Lowe's Apple Music show that her friendship with Swift put pressure on her to work harder to succeed. "I feel like I did have imposter syndrome for a very long time, and I do sometimes," the pop star said. "I think also surrounding yourself with people that are at that level, like Taylor or Drake, it really just elevates you, even on a subconscious level, just watching them do what they do or talk about things."