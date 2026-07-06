Taylor Swift's Wedding Guests Flaunted Some Wildly Expensive Looks: See The Priciest Outfits

The wedding of the century was held behind closed doors, but Taylor Swift's guests have slowly revealed details of what the wildly expensive event was like — and shared their wildly expensive looks, too. On July 3, 2026, Swift married Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden in front of over a thousand guests, including athletes, actors, and music artists.

An expert consulted by People estimated that the wedding itself cost as much as $50 million, which is a higher price tag than Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding, when adjusted for inflation. But with Adam Sandler officiating the wedding and Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performing, it is no wonder the event cost so much.

On top of the couple's spending, the celebrity guests took the opportunity to flaunt luxury brands from Chanel to Oscar de la Renta. And there was a great range of fashion too. Some stars, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, looked ready to attend the Met Gala, while other stars, including Dakota Johnson, went for a more casual, simple look.