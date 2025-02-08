The Stunning Transformation Of Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole

Unlike other WAGs, when Kayla Nicole first began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, she had a budding career of her own. The pair frequently made headlines for their adorable Instagram photos and fashion looks. Despite being on and off over the years, Kelce and Nicole's relationship seemed to be moving in the right direction. Nicole grew close to the Kelce family members, including mom and NFL fan-favorite Donna Kelce, and was always on the field celebrating with Travis after major games like the Super Bowl. As a longtime girlfriend, many fans expected Nicole to pop up on the NFL sideline one day flashing an expensive engagement ring and a "Mrs. Kelce" jersey. However, the two shockingly broke up before that could happen, and Travis's next move is something that even the alleged NFL script writers couldn't have written.

With Taylor Swift now in the picture, Travis's former girlfriend has had her name and face plastered everywhere, causing many to look for signs of bad blood between Nicole and Swift. In the past, Nicole has been the interviewer and not the interviewee, but with the constant rumors swirling and trolls camping out in her comment section, she has now chosen to speak up to tell her own story. Here's the stunning transformation of this pageant queen-turned WAG (and now former WAG) with a voice of her own.