The Most Inappropriate Outfits Brittany Mahomes Has Ever Worn

Brittany Mahomes is one of the NFL's most known WAGs (wives and girlfriends). Her husband is none other than Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo have been together since high school, and both have gained notoriety as Patrick continues his successful career on the field. Brittany is a sports star in her own right, having played professional soccer after playing on her college team. She and Patrick also co-own the Kansas City Current soccer team.

Some may also consider her a fashion icon since Brittany has had a stunning transformation and stepped out in some high-fashion looks for game days and other events. Brittany also silenced her haters when she modeled for Sports Illustrated's bikini issue. She told the outlet she was "unapologetically always myself in any setting."

However, a lot of people have criticized Brittany for her outfits. Some of the looks have been deemed too revealing. Brittany has also been accused of seeking the spotlight and attention with some of her clothes. You can form your own opinion on the following 'fits, but one thing's for certain: Brittany has a strong sense of style and she's always true to herself.