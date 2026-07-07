Savannah Guthrie Fans Angered By 'Heartless' Today Show Making Her Cover Missing Person's Case

Savannah Guthrie has been a co-anchor of the "Today" show since 2012, and fans have gotten to know and admire her positive personality and sharp journalism skills. So many were heartbroken upon hearing the news of Savannah's mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 3, 2026 and the case is still ongoing as she has not been found. Given that context, some "Today" show viewers were irritated to see that Savannah reported on a missing 70-year-old man from California. The man was found after a week and is recovering well. People on social media aren't happy seeing Savannah report on it, considering how the situation mirrors what's happened to her mother.

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a screenshot of the TikTok clip that Today had shared of Savannah's report about the missing man, and said, "now why would they make her report on this story?!?" Another posted: "Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless."

This perspective had a lot of agreement. "That's rough. Forcing Savannah to cover a missing elder rescue while her own mom's case is still open? Zero empathy from the producers," via X. It appears that the original TikTok video has been taken down from the Today show site.