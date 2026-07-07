Savannah Guthrie Fans Angered By 'Heartless' Today Show Making Her Cover Missing Person's Case
Savannah Guthrie has been a co-anchor of the "Today" show since 2012, and fans have gotten to know and admire her positive personality and sharp journalism skills. So many were heartbroken upon hearing the news of Savannah's mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 3, 2026 and the case is still ongoing as she has not been found. Given that context, some "Today" show viewers were irritated to see that Savannah reported on a missing 70-year-old man from California. The man was found after a week and is recovering well. People on social media aren't happy seeing Savannah report on it, considering how the situation mirrors what's happened to her mother.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a screenshot of the TikTok clip that Today had shared of Savannah's report about the missing man, and said, "now why would they make her report on this story?!?" Another posted: "Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless."
This perspective had a lot of agreement. "That's rough. Forcing Savannah to cover a missing elder rescue while her own mom's case is still open? Zero empathy from the producers," via X. It appears that the original TikTok video has been taken down from the Today show site.
Savannah Guthrie is a pro on-air, but she's still devastated over her mother
It may also have been that Savannah Guthrie was simply doing her job as she reported on the missing man on the "Today" show. Perhaps if she'd felt uncomfortable with it, she could have said something. But it would seem like the show could have planned to have someone else available to discuss this particular story. Guthrie is joined as co-anchor by Craig Melvin, who replaced Hoda Kotb in January 2025, and there are other anchors as well..
Some people have a cynical take on why Savannah would have been the reporter on that story. "At this point the 'Today' show is using her trauma and her family's tragedy for views and you can't tell me otherwise because otherwise they wouldn't have done this," one critic wrote on X.
Just a couple of weeks before the missing man segment, Savannah had issued a heartbreaking plea on the "Today" show. She asked for someone to come forward with information about Nancy Guthrie. In a statement to Arizona news outlet KOLD News 13, Savannah said: "it is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family. There is not a moment that goes by that we aren't actively trying to find our mom." The Pima County sheriff has confirmed that the case is still active, and they're still pursuing leads.