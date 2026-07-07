Ryan Seacrest Owns Up To Awkward Taylor & Travis Wedding Faux Pas (But We Can't Blame Him)
After being shrouded in mystery for months, we're slowly getting more information from the much anticipated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding on July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. Our first taste was the lineup of glamorous guests flaunting their expensive outfits. Even more intriguing than who was in attendance were those missing. While it may be unlikely that Swift's former BFF Blake Lively got an invite, infamous TV personality Ryan Seacrest let slip that he RSVP'd 'yes' — but still couldn't make it.
The "Wheel of Fortune" host explained during a July 6 episode of his On Air with Ryan Seacrest podcast that "After I RSVP'd to the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant." Seacrest also shared how excited the "Love Story" singer had been, reportedly sharing that Swift said "Oh, it's going to be so much fun. We're gonna have the best time. It's gonna go late." Seacrest responded that he told the singer "can't wait, I'm so excited." This was also Seacrest's first time meeting Kelce. However, despite both of their enthusiasm, Seacrest had to cancel last minute.
While one of his co-hosts joked that it was "a waste of an invite," Seacrest pushed back and insisted "It wasn't a waste! I was actually really excited — I was torn!" He was scheduled to film the Disney fourth of July special which was shooting in Nashville at the same time as the ceremony, preventing him from attending both.
Ryan Seacrest's Disney contract forced him to miss Taylor Swift's wedding
While you might assume that becoming a millionaire frees you from being forced to work during a friend's big day, Ryan Seacrest is proof of how that's simply not the case. The "American Idol" host explained on his show how he "had no choice" but to cancel on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York wedding because "part of my job at Disney is to do these things."
Considering no recent updates on his Disney contract, this obligation could be a part of the massive, multi-year deal Seacrest signed with the company back in 2019. Besides including the extension of "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the deal also included other ABC specials such as "New Years Rockin' Eve," and presumably, Disney's "Nashville Star-Spangled Bash." These deals only make Seacrest's life all the more lavish, earning him more than $75 million annually. However, while it could afford him the chance to dine at the same establishment as Swift and Kelce, it was this same salary that prevented him from attending their wedding.
Despite his co-hosts protests, Seacrest insisted that "I went through the minutes — I couldn't have done both!" He maintained that he still felt honored to have been invited regardless, and extended his congratulations to the "Teardrops on my Guitar" singer with a shoutout during the event from her former home, Nashville.