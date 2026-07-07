Ryan Seacrest Owns Up To Awkward Taylor & Travis Wedding Faux Pas (But We Can't Blame Him)

After being shrouded in mystery for months, we're slowly getting more information from the much anticipated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding on July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. Our first taste was the lineup of glamorous guests flaunting their expensive outfits. Even more intriguing than who was in attendance were those missing. While it may be unlikely that Swift's former BFF Blake Lively got an invite, infamous TV personality Ryan Seacrest let slip that he RSVP'd 'yes' — but still couldn't make it.

The "Wheel of Fortune" host explained during a July 6 episode of his On Air with Ryan Seacrest podcast that "After I RSVP'd to the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant." Seacrest also shared how excited the "Love Story" singer had been, reportedly sharing that Swift said "Oh, it's going to be so much fun. We're gonna have the best time. It's gonna go late." Seacrest responded that he told the singer "can't wait, I'm so excited." This was also Seacrest's first time meeting Kelce. However, despite both of their enthusiasm, Seacrest had to cancel last minute.

While one of his co-hosts joked that it was "a waste of an invite," Seacrest pushed back and insisted "It wasn't a waste! I was actually really excited — I was torn!" He was scheduled to film the Disney fourth of July special which was shooting in Nashville at the same time as the ceremony, preventing him from attending both.