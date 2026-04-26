Ryan Seacrest Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Ryan Seacrest is a bi-coastal man. The producer and television host has to be on both sides of the country for work quite often, and it's been that way for years. He keeps spaces in both the Los Angeles area and New York City, and it's resulted in quite the real estate portfolio. One of Seacrest's first major real estate purchases came a few years after he began hosting "American Idol," a gig he's had now for over 20 years. In 2006, Seacrest bought a Hollywood Hills villa dubbed "Casa di Pace" for $11.5 million. He lived there for a few years before selling it in 2012 for a little less than he paid for it originally. That same year, Seacrest bought a stunning Beverly Hills property from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. He owned it for about a decade, selling it in 2022 for an eye-popping $51 million.

As for his East Coast spaces, Seacrest has rented and bought in Manhattan. Notably, he lived in a West Village condo during his tenure on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Seacrest reportedly paid $31.5 million to own the swanky piece of property, which he later sold. The entertainment professional also owns a mansion in the Napa Valley, though he apparently wants to sell it, as it's on the market for $19.8 million. "It offers the best of both worlds, with easy access to everything in St. Helena while still feeling private and like a true escape. The views are absolutely stunning," Seacrest told Mansion Global of the estate.