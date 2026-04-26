Ryan Seacrest Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life
Ryan Seacrest's transformation since his "American Idol" debut has been a sight to behold. Sure, his looks have changed some thanks to time, but what's been more impressive is his career transformation. Seacrest was introduced to the world as a television host, and he's become one of the most influential producers in all of Hollywood, most notably bringing "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians" to screens, as well as a variety of Kardashian spin-offs. All the while, Seacrest has continued hosting "American Idol," and he's added "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" and "Wheel of Fortune" to his slate, as well as a bevy of past gigs, both long-term and one-off. Seacrest never stops working.
All that work hasn't been in vain. Seacrest isn't just busy — he's super wealthy. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Seacrest is worth about $500 million, and he earns about $75 million each year. As for what he spends his riches on, keep reading. Here's a closer look at Ryan Seacrest's incredibly lavish life.
Ryan Seacrest has a stunning real estate portfolio
Ryan Seacrest is a bi-coastal man. The producer and television host has to be on both sides of the country for work quite often, and it's been that way for years. He keeps spaces in both the Los Angeles area and New York City, and it's resulted in quite the real estate portfolio. One of Seacrest's first major real estate purchases came a few years after he began hosting "American Idol," a gig he's had now for over 20 years. In 2006, Seacrest bought a Hollywood Hills villa dubbed "Casa di Pace" for $11.5 million. He lived there for a few years before selling it in 2012 for a little less than he paid for it originally. That same year, Seacrest bought a stunning Beverly Hills property from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. He owned it for about a decade, selling it in 2022 for an eye-popping $51 million.
As for his East Coast spaces, Seacrest has rented and bought in Manhattan. Notably, he lived in a West Village condo during his tenure on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Seacrest reportedly paid $31.5 million to own the swanky piece of property, which he later sold. The entertainment professional also owns a mansion in the Napa Valley, though he apparently wants to sell it, as it's on the market for $19.8 million. "It offers the best of both worlds, with easy access to everything in St. Helena while still feeling private and like a true escape. The views are absolutely stunning," Seacrest told Mansion Global of the estate.
He's got a taste for expensive wine
"My work is my hobby. I work a lot, Scoop. When I'm not working, I like to go out to different, new places and eat. Dining is a hobby. Also wine tasting and wine collecting," Ryan Seacrest told Mr Biofile. And Seacrest has to work a lot because his hobbies of tasting and collecting the aforementioned fermented beverages are quite expensive to maintain, especially with the varieties to which he's partial. In an interview with Wine Spectator, Seacrest mentioned a few specific products that he likes, and they're not cheap. Among his favorites are Colgin wines, some bottles of which can retail for as much as $800, and La Mission Haut-Brion, which can go for about $425. Seacrest also mentioned that he's a tequila drinker, with his favorite being Casa Dragones, a top-shelf option.
Seacrest isn't just spending money on the wine itself; he's also invested in wine cellars in his homes. The television producer has built at least two wine cellars, and it seems he shells out what's necessary to make the spaces premium. "The first one I built was in the home prior, and I made an entire level, with a wine tasting bar inside the cellar. This one is all temperature-controlled," Seacrest said of his cellar. According to experts, depending on the size and quality of the space, building a custom residential wine cellar can cost over $180,000.
Ryan Seacrest drives luxurious vehicles
Ryan Seacrest's ex, Aubrey Paige, lives a lavish life of luxury after their breakup, and the television producer still does, too. Seacrest doesn't just live a lavish life at home — he's got luxury on wheels, too. Over the years, Seacrest has been spotted in some elite vehicles, including a Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition, which retails for around $34,000 in the used market; a Mercedes-Benz S580 4Matic, which is worth about $130,000 brand new; and a Bentley Continental GT, which starts at just under $300,000 for new sales. Seacrest also owns an Aston Martin, which is worth a reported $400,000. For that luxury vehicle, Seacrest has his very own private parking spot outside the "Wheel of Fortune" studio.
With such a high net worth, Seacrest can always be on the lookout for a new vehicle to add to his collection. In 2024, the radio host shared on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" that he was about to get a new Ford Bronco. Seacrest had to wait on some customization, which certainly brought up the price and the wait time. If Seacrest were to buy a custom Bronco today, he'd be paying at least $40,000 for the vehicle.
He takes flights on private jets
One thing is certain about Ryan Seacrest: He's a busy man. On any given week, Seacrest may be making a TV appearance in Los Angeles on Monday, in the studio for a live segment in New York City on Tuesday, and back in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His schedule was especially busy when he was the co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York City and the host of "American Idol" in Los Angeles at the same time. The host had to fly back and forth from the coasts quite frequently, but unlike most other Americans who have to travel for work, Seacrest has the privilege of flying private.
According to TMZ, Seacrest was likely flying four out of seven days to manage both his jobs. "Ryan does 'Live' at 9 a.m. ET, jumps in a car by 10:15 for the airport, and jumps on his jet before noon for a second trip to L.A. He lands between 2:30 and 3 p.m., goes to ABC, and shoots the results show at 5 p.m. He books it to the airport and is back in the air by 7 p.m.," the outlet suspected Seacrest's average Monday looked like back in 2019. It's unclear who was footing the bill for Seacrest's travel (it could have been paid for by him personally or by ABC), but the payments weren't cheap, as experts estimate that private flights start at around $3,000 per hour.
Ryan Seacrest vacations around the world
Ryan Seacrest's job takes him all around the country. As the host of "American Idol" for over two decades, Seacrest has traveled across the nation to help find the next great vocal talent, and as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" since Pat Sajak's departure in 2024, he has traveled even more for certain game show duties. "May or may not have tried to extend my stay[.] Hawaiian Vacation Week on ["Wheel of Fortune"] has been unforgettable, and filming on the island was too much fun," Seacrest said on Facebook in 2025 after visiting the Aloha State for work.
Seacrest also travels when he's off the clock. As noted, the television host is an oenophile, and his passion for wine has inspired some of his travels. "I've been to Tuscany; I've been to the Bolgheri coast. I've been to Bordeaux. I went to Stellenbosch last month to taste. Incredible wines and amazing values, too. And the setting is just spectacular. But the one place I've never been to is Burgundy. So I'm anxiously awaiting planning that trip. That'll be the next one," Seacrest told Wine Spectator. (The interview was held in 2015, though, so it's quite possible Seacrest has visited Burgundy by now.) He has also traveled with his past partners (many of which he had an age gap with). In 2010, Seacrest and Julianne Hough took a trip to Paris, and in 2023, he visited Italy with Aubrey Paige.
He's got multiple people on his payroll
Ryan Seacrest seems to have more jobs than anyone in Hollywood, leading people to wonder how it's possible. In a 2015 interview with GQ, Seacrest noted that he's able to do what he does because of the people he works with. "Another thing that allows me to stay on top of things is that I've got a great team. I try to find an expert in each of the places I'm working, and I keep updated through them," he said. And Seacrest has assembled quite a team. Exactly how many people he employs is unclear, but it's known that he has a stylist, a personal assistant, two radio co-hosts, foundation staff, and executive staff for his media company. While Seacrest doesn't pay all of these people directly from his personal accounts, he is responsible for keeping several people employed, which is no easy feat.
But if anyone can do it, it's Seacrest. Although he's faced some unsavory allegations in the past, several people who've worked with Seacrest have vouched for him. "I think he's so professional," someone who works with Seacrest told People in 2018. "The thing that I love about working with him is every day I'm challenged. He's a great person to work for. I've never seen him raise his voice. Sure, people get upset about certain things, but he's always professional."
Ryan Seacrest spends a lot of money on clothes
Ryan Seacrest is a man with style. "I love putting on a great suit. When a guy puts on a great suit, it gives him a sense of confidence, and there's an attitude that comes with it, too. I've always been a fan of dressing, and one of the perks of being on a television show is that I have access to a lot of great clothes," Seacrest said in a 2016 interview with GQ. Though it's no longer 2016, Seacrest is still on television, and he's still wearing great clothes. In 2025, the former "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host stopped by his old set for an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," and his outfit was all sorts of expensive. Seacrest had on a Tom Ford jacket, which likely cost at least $3,000; a Sandro Paris shirt, which was probably at least $300; Saint Laurent pants that may have been around at least $1,200; and Zegna shoes, which may have had a price tag of around $1,000.
Making his wardrobe more expensive, Seacrest has his clothing tailored. "That's the first step, to see how much tailoring needs to be done for this to fit right and look right on screen. Then we start to add to it with different shirts and sweaters, ties, cufflinks," Seacrest said to GQ in 2017 of his process for styling clothes for work. The price of tailoring varies based on task, location, experience level, and clothing item, but it's safe to assume Seacrest doesn't cheap out on that service.
He's got an impressive watch collection
Ryan Seacrest cares about his appearance, and that manifests itself in the details. The television host doesn't just wear nice, tailored clothing; he also dons great accessories (and he started a skincare line you never knew about). Seacrest is a watch guy, and in a 2017 interview with GQ, he gushed about his vintage Rolex. "It's there, it tells time, it's a beautiful piece, it's an antique, it's from the ['70s], but it doesn't jump out and scream at you, and it's the right size and proportion for my body. I love the silver color, and obviously it works with everything," Seacrest said. He didn't specify which exact Rolex he owns (though it could have been referring to the Daytona ref. 6263 he reportedly owns), but Seacrest likely spent thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, on his vintage watch. And that's just part of his collection. He also reportedly owns a Panerai Luminor 1950.
Not all accessories are worth the money to Seacrest, though. During a 2026 segment of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the radio host discussed with his co-hosts whether it's worth spending the money on an engagement ring, noting that they believed the average engagement ring to cost around $10,000. "I honestly think, and I'm going to say this because when I meet my human, and it's that time, we're going to have experiences together. We're going to focus on building our bond doing things together," Seacrest said. "We're not thinking about jewelry. We're thinking about adventures and building something together," he added.
Ryan Seacrest owns his own olive grove
As noted, Ryan Seacrest has quite the real estate portfolio. And while many wealthy people have multiple homes with great features, one of Seacrest's holdings is especially unique. His property in Napa Valley has an olive grove. The grove is home to a reported 220 olive trees, which isn't nearly as big as a commercial olive grove, but it's certainly enough for the Hollywood producer to produce his own olive oil.
In a 2021 interview with Parade, Seacrest said of making olive oil, "That's my love and my hobby, and I'll spend more time with my babies next year. I think there needs to be a very, very coveted organic olive oil brand in the world. It's fun for me for now, but I really am interested in that. And, obviously, food is a big part of my life; I talk about that a lot with Kelly on the morning show. So we'll see how that goes." As noted, Seacrest is trying to sell his northern California home, so perhaps his plan is to buy another estate where he can grow more olive trees. Until then, he'll probably just continue sharing his passion for olive oil with others. "I am a massive extra virgin olive oil enthusiast and advocate about its endless list of health benefits. It's great for your heart, your brain, stomach, and so much more," Seacrest said on Instagram in 2026.
He started a foundation for charitable giving
With Ryan Seacrest's net worth being so high, the television producer was able to start the Ryan Seacrest Foundation in 2009 as a way to make life a little better for sick children. "Ryan shared his desire to create something in children's hospitals that would have a lasting impact on the patients and their families," Ryan's sister, Meredith Seacrest, discussed in 2016 with iHeartRadio. "We all discussed how we could best provide something entertaining and educational for the patients, and the idea to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals was born."
Since starting the foundation, Ryan has used his resources to impact children across the country, and there are now 16 Seacrest Studios in children's hospitals across the United States. The program helps sick children focus on something other than their disease or treatment, and Ryan has gotten other celebrities, like Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter, to name a few, involved as ambassadors of his foundation. Ryan doesn't limit his charitable giving to his own foundation, though. He supports other organizations, too, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Operation Once in a Lifetime, Stand Up To Cancer, and more.