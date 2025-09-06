Taylor Swift's Engagement Was The Nail In The Coffin For Her Friendship With Blake Lively
Taylor Swift had the entire world reading up on the details of her engagement to Travis Kelce, which the pop singer and NFL star announced in an Instagram post on August 26, 2025. And while it seems we are all dying to know more details, like when exactly the proposal happened and to what song she will walk down the aisle, there's one person who is likely avoiding all the enthusiastic chatter about Tay and Trav's big day: ex-Swiftie Blake Lively.
Swift and Lively's once close-knit relationship fell apart in 2025, and now the "Gossip Girl" star is far from celebrating the impending nuptials. "Blake didn't reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn't going to," an insider told the Daily Mail a day after the news broke. 'What would be the point of reaching out now?' The source added that "[Lively] has bigger fish to fry," referring to her ongoing legal dispute with her "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni (the point of contention in her and Swift's relationship).
The damage to Lively and Swift's friendship is seemingly irreparable. Speaking to a source in June 2025, the Mail revealed that Swift is reportedly "ghosting" her one-time BFF. Lively had "been reaching out to [Swift] with texts, voicemails, and even emails begging to mend what they once had." At the time, the insider said Lively was not giving up on their friendship, but her refusal to reach out about Swift's engagement is the biggest sign that she is surrendering her efforts.
Taylor Swift was dragged into Blake Lively's messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni
The shocking end to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's decade-long friendship wasn't based on some trivial argument. Indeed, things collapsed after Swift was pulled into Lively and Justin Baldoni's explosive legal battle. Lively and Baldoni have declared war on each other since the success of their August 2024 film, "It Ends With Us," an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel. Both parties have sued each other over what seemed to be respective reputation take-downs, and of all the rumored feuds surrounding Lively, this one has become the biggest tabloid-fueling fodder.
But what does the "Reputation" (pun intended) singer have to do with it? Well, screenshots of text messages between Baldoni and Lively — included in the "Jane the Virgin" star's lawsuit — indirectly named Swift while discussing changes to the "It Ends With Us" script. Lively referred to herself as the "Game of Thrones" character, Khaleesi, and compared her fiercely loyal friend, Swift, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to "dragons" (via People). Swift's involvement ran deeper after she was subpoenaed in May 2025 as a witness in the case. Baldoni's team eventually dropped the subpoena, but it clearly wasn't enough to patch the cracks in her and Lively's friendship.