Not Freaky Friday, Not Halloween: This Is Jamie Lee Curtis' Favorite Role Of All Time

Jamie Lee Curtis has starred in some truly beloved film and TV projects over the course of her long career in Hollywood. She got her start in the 1970s, with Curtis instantly becoming a horror icon thanks to her role in the original "Halloween," which became a huge success despite the John Carpenter classic's shoestring budget. Curtis continued making her mark as the decades progressed, with eye-catching roles in films like "Trading Places" in the '80s, "True Lies" in the '90s, and "Freaky Friday" in the 2000s. More recently, she has scored big hits with movies like "Knives Out" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," for which she won an Oscar, not to mention on prestige-TV shows like "The Bear" and "Scarpetta."

For all of her high-profile successes, the actor's favorite role was not in one of her biggest hits, but rather in a relatively short-lived network sitcom she starred in at the turn of the '90s. During a June 2026 interview with Variety, Curtis named the 1989-1992 ABC series "Anything but Love" as the acting gig she looks back on most fondly. "My favorite job ever was a sitcom I did back in the day called 'Anything but Love' with Richard Lewis. It was fantastic," she enthused, elaborating, "I'd never been in front of a live audience. John Ritter was one of the producers of the show. I loved him."

Recalling one particularly memorable day on set, Curtis continued, "We were auditioning actors for the part of a rogue guy who kept coming on to me in a scene. Every actor who came in backed me up against a desk, and I had to push him off. After one guy left, John Ritter came over to me and he whispered in my ear, 'You have really funny legs.'"