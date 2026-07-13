From Pattie Boyd To Shania Twain: Women Who Rocked The Music World With Their Love Lives

Perhaps the greatest known love story in rock and roll, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's breakup led to the creation of one of the greatest albums of all time. It all started when Nicks joined Buckingham's high school band, and they started dating. The two ended up leaving that band and joining Fleetwood Mac. Just before the band began to record their eleventh album, 1977's "Rumors," Nicks and Buckingham split up. That's where things got very messy.

Nicks wrote "Dreams" about Buckingham, while also starting a brief affair with Mick Fleetwood, the drummer after whom the band was named. At the same time, Buckingham wrote "Go Your Own Way," a song Nicks took personal offense to, especially the line "Packing up, shacking up is all you want to do," which was reportedly Buckingham essentially accusing Nicks of sleeping with other men when they were together. Nicks later expressed her outrage to Rolling Stone, saying, "He knew it wasn't true. It was just an angry thing that he said. Every time those words would come out onstage, I wanted to go over and kill him."

But, at the time, she took her anger out by writing "Silver Springs," the B-side to "Go Your Own Way," singing, "I'll follow you down 'til the sound of my voice can haunt you." All of the pain can be heard on "Rumors," which is why it continues to be one of the most iconic albums of all time. While "Silver Springs" was cut from the original release of the album (much to Nicks' disappointment), it did make it onto the 2001 re-release as a bonus track.