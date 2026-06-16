The Mamas & The Papas Star Michelle Phillips' Most Iconic Moments

"California Dreamin'" is one of the biggest anthems of the 1960s and the hippie counterculture movement. Released on December 8, 1965, this hit made stars of The Mamas & The Papas' primary members. They were, in no particular order: songwriter and guitarist John Phillips, bright soprano Michelle Phillips, powerful contralto Cass Elliot, and smooth tenor Denny Doherty. As of this writing, Michelle is the last surviving original member of this beloved folk-rock and sunshine-pop band. Other than her crystalline voice, she's known for her angelic blond beauty and her boho-chic fashion that has inspired generations. Tumultuous relationships and scandalous affairs aside, she has made headlines over the years for her outfits, her stances, and her career milestones. So, let's look back at some of her most striking moments.

The Mamas & The Papas made five studio albums and won a Grammy Award in 1967 for the song "Monday, Monday." Though they disbanded in 1968, they reunited in 1971 to record their last album, "People Like Us." Elliot succumbed to a heart attack three years later. John and Doherty toured with new members from 1982 to 2000 and then died of heart and kidney failure, respectively. Michelle is still here, thankfully, and she's also branched out to acting. Let's retrace her most iconic achievements.