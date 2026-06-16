The Mamas & The Papas Star Michelle Phillips' Most Iconic Moments
"California Dreamin'" is one of the biggest anthems of the 1960s and the hippie counterculture movement. Released on December 8, 1965, this hit made stars of The Mamas & The Papas' primary members. They were, in no particular order: songwriter and guitarist John Phillips, bright soprano Michelle Phillips, powerful contralto Cass Elliot, and smooth tenor Denny Doherty. As of this writing, Michelle is the last surviving original member of this beloved folk-rock and sunshine-pop band. Other than her crystalline voice, she's known for her angelic blond beauty and her boho-chic fashion that has inspired generations. Tumultuous relationships and scandalous affairs aside, she has made headlines over the years for her outfits, her stances, and her career milestones. So, let's look back at some of her most striking moments.
The Mamas & The Papas made five studio albums and won a Grammy Award in 1967 for the song "Monday, Monday." Though they disbanded in 1968, they reunited in 1971 to record their last album, "People Like Us." Elliot succumbed to a heart attack three years later. John and Doherty toured with new members from 1982 to 2000 and then died of heart and kidney failure, respectively. Michelle is still here, thankfully, and she's also branched out to acting. Let's retrace her most iconic achievements.
She overcame her shyness and became a style icon early on
Are you familiar with the most popular fashion trend the year you were born? In the 1960s, for instance, there was a shift from A-line shapes, pastel colors, and miniskirts to maxi dresses and natural fabrics, as well as fringed vests, bell-bottom jeans, and colorful geometric patterns. Michelle Phillips perfectly illustrated the rebellious transition to the bohemian hippie aesthetic and then gave it her own chic finish. Even today, there are Pinterest boards entirely dedicated to her inspiring looks. But as the band launched her to fame, it wasn't easy for her to embrace her new status as a beauty and fashion icon.
Born Holly Michelle Gilliam, Phillips moved to San Francisco by 1961 and started modeling in teen lingerie. Women's "ideal" body types have changed through history, and back in the day, she was in high demand with her straight, blond, middle-parted hair, symmetrical face, bright blue eyes, full, pouty lips, and slim figure. However, because she struggled with shyness and poor body image, she used little tricks to boost her self-confidence. For example, she started rinsing her hair with lemon juice to lighten it and make it shinier. She also favored two- or three-piece outfits. The press simply labeled it the "Michelle look." In one of her most famous photographs, she's seen smoking a cigarette while sporting a Girl Scout uniform, complete with a beret.
She wrote the second verse of California Dreamin'
From Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's affair to Michelle Phillips and John Phillips' age-inappropriate relationship and rocky marriage, the celebrity scandals that rocked the 1960s were legion. Twenty-five-year-old John was still married to Susan Adams when he started seeing Michelle, a stunning 17-year-old model. Against all odds, the couple wed in 1962. They co-wrote "California Dreamin'" in 1963, two years before The Mamas & the Papas formed out of the dissolution of two other folk bands.
The song became a massive hit thanks to its elaborate vocal harmonies and melancholic flute solo. Michelle contributed the second verse while the couple was trying to make it in New York City. "I had never seen snow before. I had never been to the East Coast. I was miserable," she recalled to the Los Angeles Times in 2008. These were the original lyrics, inspired by her visit to St. Patrick's Cathedral: "Stopped into church / I passed along the way / Well, I got down on my knees / And I began to pray."
Fun fact: Cass Elliot later misheard "began" as "pretend," and that's exactly how she recorded it. Either way, this nostalgic song has stood the test of time and still appears on movie and TV soundtracks today.
She rescued the band from being stranded in 1966
One of Michelle Phillips' most standout moments was when she singlehandedly saved The Mamas & the Papas from getting stuck overseas by securing them plane seats. In 1965, Michelle, John Phillips, and Denny Doherty were stranded in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They occasionally performed at a bar called Duffy's, where Cass Elliot worked part-time. Once, when they were running low on funds and couldn't afford to fly back to New York City, Michelle spontaneously gambled John's last few dollars. At the casino, she won 17 straight crapshoots. With all the money she made, she was able to buy everyone first-class tickets, newcomer Elliot included.
This might seem like a scene from an action movie, but it really happened, and it was pure beginner's luck, as they say. While some sources claim this incident took place in The Bahamas, Phillips confirmed in her 1986 autobiography, "California Dreamin': The True Story of The Mamas and the Papas," that it was the U.S. Virgin Islands.
She ate a banana during a televised performance in 1967
Most people agree that Michelle Phillips' most unforgettable moment dates back to September 24, 1967, when The Mamas & The Papas were performing a medley that concluded with "California Dreamin'" on "The Ed Sullivan Show." It was there and then that she casually strolled across the stage, alternating between chomping on a banana and fake-singing into her mic. She even had small chats with John Phillips and concluded by singing straight into the remaining bits of the fruit.
Many assume this hilarious bit was an act of rebellion against the band's forced lip-synced performance, but it might have all just been in good fun. Or, maybe Michelle was just craving a quick bite. Her daughter, Chynna Phillips, set the record straight while chatting to Cass Elliot's daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, on YouTube in 2021. "She told me she was just hungry," Chynna confirmed. She then recorded herself calling her mother to double-check. "It was so random, as you put it," Michelle replied, adding, "I was trying to do something with my hands, to do anything because I felt a little awkward."
Michelle Phillips left her domineering husband in 1969
Though Michelle Phillips and John Phillips officially divorced in 1970, they had separated a year earlier. Their union was famously chaotic and produced one daughter, singer Chynna Phillips, who has been married to Billy Baldwin since 1995. It wasn't easy for Michelle to leave her controlling, possessive, and unfaithful husband, but she eventually gathered enough courage to break free (and secure her financial independence in the process). To be fair, she also cheated on him, and with bandmate Denny Doherty, no less.
"I walked out with three things," Michelle recalled to Rolling Stone in 2022. "My daughter, her crib, and the Tiffany lamp that I had to go back and steal, because I was so afraid of John." She later transitioned to acting to settle her post-divorce debt and ended up buying a property. It wasn't the luxurious mansion she shared with her ex-husband, but at least it was her own. "She swore to herself that she would never, ever be in a position again where she would be dependent on a man," Chynna added. "She's a determined woman."
Her first major film role earned her a nomination
Michelle Phillips didn't immediately succeed as an actor, but her very first big performance was critically acclaimed. She landed the female lead in the biographical gangster film "Dillinger," opposite Warren Oates, Richard Dreyfuss, and Ben Johnson. Based on the life of infamous bank robber John Dillinger, it starred Phillips as his real-life girlfriend, Mary Evelyn "Billie" Frechette. This role, which she worked really hard for, earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination for most promising female newcomer in 1974.
As she told journalist Dick Maurice in August 1973 (via Click Americana), "The fate of your career is so much in your hands that every move you make is critical. When I said I wanted to be a big star, I meant it, but I also meant I want to be the best at what I do. ... I felt I was right for the role of Billie Frechette. ... I tried the month before the filming to get myself into the right frame of mind. I read all the books I could find on [John Dillinger], and even carried his picture in my wallet."
She captured Natasha Rambova's dramatic glamour in a biopic
Michelle Phillips left another mark on Hollywood when she starred in her second biopic. She portrayed the fascinating silent-film star, costume designer, and Egyptologist Natasha Rambova in the BAFTA-nominated film "Valentino." Helmed and co-written by Ken Russell, the movie starred Rudolf Nureyev as Italian-born actor and dancer Rudolph Valentino, Carol Kane as actor Jean Acker, and David de Keyser as studio executive Joseph Schenck.
For this role, Phillips effortlessly channeled the iconic Rambova's avant-garde style with her costumes, makeup, and mannerisms. Better yet, she managed this feat despite the open hostility of Nureyev on set. According to Turner Classic Movies, which described her in 2009 as "an inexperienced but natural actress," he hated their kissing scenes the most and was both verbally and physically violent. "She would later refer to co-star Nureyev as the worst working relationship she had ever experienced," the article added.
Michelle Phillips' solo album was a critical success
Because Cass Elliot carried The Mamas & The Papas with her powerful vocals, Michelle Phillips' pure soprano was often overlooked. Eager to prove she was more than just a pretty face, the singer and actor released her first and last solo album, "Victim of Romance," in 1977. For this project, she collaborated with famous producer-arranger Jack Nitzsche, who also worked with Neil Young and The Rolling Stones. Featuring the titles "Trashy Rumors," "Lady of Fantasy," and "Just One Look," among others, the album was reissued in 2018.
"Everybody wants to do [a solo album]," Phillips told Rock and Reel Magazine in 2018 (via CharlesDonovan.com). "That's just a given. Everybody wants to have recognition. And I had songs I knew I could do on my own." Donovan wrote that she proved she was much more than a "thin soprano" meant to contrast with Elliot's timbre. He described the track "Where's Mine?" as "hauntingly cinematic" and her voice as "spectral, flute-like." As for Hyperbolium's review, it commended Phillips for her "self-assured and effortless" vocals, noting that "she showed off a command of a spotlight that was previously diffused by her talented groupmates."
Some of her Knots Landing scenes featured her vocals
Daytime soap operas, which differ slightly from telenovelas, were very popular in the 1980s. Michelle Phillips thought she'd give that field a shot and secure herself a long-term contract. So, she joined the cast of "Search for Tomorrow" in 1983. It wasn't her most memorable role in that particular genre. But from 1987 to 1993, she was celebrated for her portrayal of the conniving Anne Matheson on "Knots Landing." Created by David Jacobs, that show starred Michele Lee, Joan Van Ark, William Devane, and Ted Shackelford. It won 41 awards, including a Primetime Emmy. "People used to ask me if I treated my children like the children I had in 'Knots Landing,'" Phillips told Fox News in 2021. "I have to say I'd be in prison if I did. But Anne Matheson was my favorite acting role because I had years to develop her."
Some of her most memorable scenes featured The Mamas & The Papas' 1967 hit, "Dedicated to the One I Love," spinning in the background. This was one of their few tracks on which she sang lead. It was playing as her character overdosed on pills, and the camera highlighted the album cover on the floor. "I got so much mail on that. People just loved it," the artist shared with Deseret News in 1990. The song was also spinning in another scene featuring Matheson on the phone with Karen (Lee).
She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998
On January 12, 1998, Michelle Phillips, John Phillips, Denny Doherty, and Cass Elliot (posthumously) were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The remaining members performed "California Dreamin'" together for the last time, and it was also their final stage appearance as a group. Elliot was represented by her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, who accepted the award on her behalf and even sang her parts.
Following everyone's acceptance speeches, Michelle couldn't help but honor Elliot one last time, in her own cheeky way. Wearing her hair slightly curled and a sleek black gown, she said, "I have personal knowledge that Cass is sitting on top of that big full moon tonight, looking down on these proceedings, wearing a size 6 Terry Mugler dress, and thanking you all very, very much."
Michelle Phillips may no longer be very active in the industry today, but she remains, as W Magazine put it in 2025, one of the "trailblazing women who rewrote the rules of music." The publication also revealed her latest iconic act: donating cash, clothes, and blankets to the homeless on weekends.