Simone Biles Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

Famed gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, were among the 1,000-plus guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3, 2026. Biles and Owens, who actually had two weddings of their own in 2023, dazzled in coordinating evening wear that stunned with its rich maroon color. However, it was the Olympian's look that really stole the show. After all, she has had her own clothing line, so she knows fashion.

Biles' floor-length gown featured layers of leather fringe and was fully covered in red gemstones, which made the dress — designed by Đỗ Long — have a three-dimensional effect. The halter-style neckline really accentuated the athlete's toned arms and back, and the tulle-like fabric gave her a unique side train. The Vietnamese designer's official Instagram page detailed the outfit: "The design perfectly reflects the strength and allure of one of the most influential icons in global sports today."

On July 7, Biles took to social media to share her look in a series of photos. "The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT," she captioned an Instagram post, referring to Swift and Kelce's first initials. Fans couldn't help but praise the gold medalist for her stunning look, flooding the comments section with compliments about her show-stopping gown and the couple's coordinating style. "These fits EAT," one Instagram user wrote. "Are you actually kidding me? You look absolutely incredible," another Instagram comment read. However, while many fans were focused on her look, some had questions about how Biles even connected to Swift and Kelce — and the athlete had the perfect response.