Simone Biles Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Famed gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, were among the 1,000-plus guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3, 2026. Biles and Owens, who actually had two weddings of their own in 2023, dazzled in coordinating evening wear that stunned with its rich maroon color. However, it was the Olympian's look that really stole the show. After all, she has had her own clothing line, so she knows fashion.
Biles' floor-length gown featured layers of leather fringe and was fully covered in red gemstones, which made the dress — designed by Đỗ Long — have a three-dimensional effect. The halter-style neckline really accentuated the athlete's toned arms and back, and the tulle-like fabric gave her a unique side train. The Vietnamese designer's official Instagram page detailed the outfit: "The design perfectly reflects the strength and allure of one of the most influential icons in global sports today."
On July 7, Biles took to social media to share her look in a series of photos. "The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT," she captioned an Instagram post, referring to Swift and Kelce's first initials. Fans couldn't help but praise the gold medalist for her stunning look, flooding the comments section with compliments about her show-stopping gown and the couple's coordinating style. "These fits EAT," one Instagram user wrote. "Are you actually kidding me? You look absolutely incredible," another Instagram comment read. However, while many fans were focused on her look, some had questions about how Biles even connected to Swift and Kelce — and the athlete had the perfect response.
Simone Biles addressed fans' questions about her connection to Taylor Swift
Aside from thousands of fans letting Simone Biles know that she looked incredible, some netizens questioned how the gymnast was even connected to Taylor Swift and why she and her husband were invited to the wedding. "When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?" one person commented on the star gymnast's Instagram post. Biles had a smart response: "Remember this, I only show y'all what I want y'all to know."
Taking a look back over the years, Biles and Swift have actually crossed paths numerous times. The two superstars first met at a Super Bowl party in Houston. The gold medalist shared a photo from the event on Instagram in a post from February 2017, long before both of them would have NFL husbands (which is another reason she may have been invited to the wedding). Biles captioned that post by writing, "Always a joy watching you perform, nice to finally meet you." Considering how Biles' lifestyle has only become more lavish since then, it's no wonder she runs in the same famous circles as Swift.
In 2021, Swift did an introduction for the gymnast at the Olympics. Three years later, Biles used a mashup of a Swift song, "Ready For It," with Travis Scott and Beyonce's "Delresto (Echoes)," for her floor routine during the Olympic trials. "I do love Taylor Swift and I do love Beyoncé. ... Those are my girls!" she said when asked about the song choice (per NBC). These interactions may seem small, but they helped build a friendship between the two WAGs that has spanned almost a decade.