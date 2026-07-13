Cole Hauser's Dutton Ranch Co-Stars Shared What He's Like When The Cameras Aren't Watching

Cole Hauser's "Yellowstone" character Rip Wheeler is a man whose preferred tools for resolving conflicts tend to be a branding iron and a Winchester rifle. So it is no small relief to learn that the man behind the character is someone far less likely to break your teeth because you looked at Beth Dutton funny. For one thing, Hauser has openly talked about the unexpected challenge he faced with his weight on "Dutton Ranch" so we know he doesn't exactly carry Rip's brooding bravado in real life. And for another, his castmates can't seem to stop describing him as one of the warmest and most endearing people on set.

Kelly Reilly, who has played Hauser's better half since 2017, told Looper in December 2021 that her on-screen soulmate is "my buddy" and one of her closest friends. "We really feel blessed," she added, talking about the opportunity of portraying this duo. "We don't take it for granted. And we support each other and have fun."

But being supportive is the least of Hauser's good qualities, it turns out. Finn Little, who portrays the couple's adoptive son, recently told Country Living that Reilly and Hauser don't dictate how he should play a scene, and being around them, "I think you just pick up things after a while." Then there's Marc Menchaca, the "Dutton Ranch" newcomer, who recalls a relaxed, joke-filled atmosphere that had none of the pressure he expected. "There was a lot of laughter behind the scenes," he said of his dynamic with Hauser.