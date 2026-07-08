Katie Couric Opens Up About 'Mysterious' Memory Loss That Had Doctors Fearing A Stroke

Katie Couric has opened up about a terrifying health scare, and she's described it in a surprisingly vivid way. The journalist is making waves with her July 6 Substack post, "The Day I'll Never Remember," which has the subtitle, "How I suddenly lost hours of my life." Couric means this quite literally, and while the 69-year-old's memory has returned, it's clear that this bout with memory loss is something she'll never forget.

Couric was in Colorado with her husband, John Molner, and was scheduled to speak at two panels at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado. Although she remembers everything from the beginning of her day, she seemed to completely black out for several hours before the event started. "I have no idea what we talked about or what occurred when the panels ended," she wrote in her Substack. Her husband took her to the hospital when he realized she didn't feel like herself and seemed "out of it."

Couric was initially given some basic memory tests. "It was Saturday, June 27, 2026. But when I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong. I wasn't sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president," she recalled in her post. At the hospital, several signs were pointing toward a stroke. Luckily for Couric, though, her brain MRI said otherwise. She was diagnosed with transient global amnesia, a rare but ultimately harmless condition that temporarily affects one's short-term memory, and her memory returned in about seven hours.