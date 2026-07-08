Queen Camilla Captured The Mood Perfectly During A Scorching Day At Wimbledon 2026

Say what you will about Queen Camilla's reputation over the years, her personality has nonetheless charmed many people over the years. In fact, she's considered one of the funniest members of the royal family, often because she's surprisingly candid compared to other royals. Camilla had another humorous yet real moment at the 2026 Wimbledon Championship series.

As most people know, the royals have a very strict dress code, and the code must be abided by even during historic heat levels. Royals can't wear anything revealing, which can quickly become sweltering when the temperature hits 90-degrees. Camilla coped with the heat by simply whipping out a portable mini fan while courtside, capturing the whole mood of the day.

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Camilla wasn't the only one trying to beat the heat. Elle Fanning was in attendance with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, and she could be seen with her fan in hand; the couple was seated directly behind Camilla. The queen sat next to her sister, Annabel Elliot, whom she's reportedly grown more attached to in recent years since King Charles' cancer diagnosis. They were joined in the royal box by Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his new wife, Harriet Phillips.