What The Cast Of '80s Film The Karate Kid Looks Like Today
"The Karate Kid" was one of the rare sports movies that had it all — a great cast, an awesome story, and John G. Avildsen, the Oscar-winning director of "Rocky." The film is classic 1980s Hollywood. Ralph Macchio, the star of the movie, said that it was lightning in a bottle and it would be very different if it were made today. "It probably would've been on the Family Channel or a faith-based network," he told Rolling Stone in 2025. "It could maybe have been a 'Little Miss Sunshine'-like Fox Searchlight movie. You'd like to believe it can cut through, because the story worked so well. But on paper, it's another time, man, it's really hard."
While "The Karate Kid" is iconic — and a box office smash, at that — it was not the beginning or the end of the cast members' careers. One cast member appeared in one of the biggest comedy films of the 1990s. Another voiced a monarch in a popular Disney film. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the cast of "The Karate Kid" did after the original film came out — and what they all look like today.
Ralph Macchio returned to the dojo for Cobra Kai
The truth about Ralph Macchio is that his first onscreen appearance was in "Up the Academy," the only film produced by "Mad" magazine. After that, he made waves for acting in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Outsiders." In 1992, he appeared in the acclaimed comedy "My Cousin Vinny" as the cousin of Joe Pesci's character. After the 1990s, Macchio largely acted in smaller films, such as the Shakespearean comedy "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Undead" and "Hitchcock," a film about the making of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho."
But above all else, there was "The Karate Kid." In the martial arts film and its subsequent sequels Netflix's "Cobra Kai," he played Daniel LaRusso. While some former '80s child stars may be unrecognizable now, the same can't be said about Macchio — especially when it comes to "The Karate Kid" franchise.
In a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Macchio noted what "The Karate Kid" means to his career and legacy. "I don't want to call it a double-edged sword, but it's made things challenging, certainly," he said. "No matter how many times you want to shout out 'My Cousin Vinny' or 'The Outsiders,' it's 'Karate Kid' that people bring up. It sounds lame, but that character and the franchise brings joy to kids from six to 86. In this world, if that's my footprint, it could be worse."
Pat Morita's filmography continued to grow following his death
Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi was vital to the success of "The Karate Kid." Morita's presence gave the film extra dramatic weight and gravitas; he was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor, but Haing S. Ngor ultimately won for his performance in "The Killing Fields." After appearing in "The Karate Kid," Morita appeared in the first three sequels as well as Disney's beloved and influential movie "Mulan," in which he voiced the Emperor of China. He died in 2005 at the age of 73. His filmography continued to expand following his passing, as he had a number of posthumous credits, including an episode of "SpongeBob SquarePants."
In his aforementioned interview with Rolling Stone, Ralph Macchio was asked if it was bittersweet to continue the "Karate Kid" series without Morita. "A little bit, but I feel confident in saying I've done him and our partnership well," he said. "I feel strongly about that in the show, and hopefully what we'll see with the 'Karate Kid: Legends' movie coming. I'm always wanting to protect the honesty of that partnership, which to me is the magic of 'The Karate Kid.' Without Miyagi, there is no ... We're not doing any of this."
Elisabeth Shue was in two Back to the Future movies
Elisabeth Shue sure evolved into a Hollywood screen queen in the 1980s and 1990s. Her first major role was Ali Mills in "The Karate Kid." Afterward, she appeared in a number of other popular movies such as "Adventures in Babysitting," "Cocktail," "Back to the Future Part II," "Back to the Future Part III," and "Leaving Las Vegas." For the latter film, she was nominated for the Academy Award for best actress. She lost to Susan Sarandon for her performance in "Dead Man Walking."
In 2020, Shue returned to the "Karate Kid" franchise by acting in the series "Cobra Kai." During a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she discussed reprising her role. "One thing that was just so incredible was to realize that Billy and I, in the original 'Karate Kid,' we never ever spoke to each other except to punch each other, to throw a radio into the sand," she said. "We never got to have a [normal] scene. So I loved getting a chance to do that. In ['Cobra Kai'], we talked and communicated and acted together, and I loved that. So that was really surprising and wonderful to almost start a new relationship really."
Martin Kove became an action movie fixture
In real life, Ralph Macchio and Martin Kove are friends. But in "The Karate Kid" movies, their characters certainly are not. Kove, of course, is Cobra Kai dojo founder John Kreese, who was first introduced in "The Karate Kid." He then appeared in a number of action movies, such as "Rambo: First Blood Part II," "Wyatt Earp," and "Gathering of Heroes: Legend of the Seven Swords." In addition, Kove had major roles on the television series "Cagney & Lacey" and "Cobra Kai." Kove almost didn't come back for "Cobra Kai" because he was worried about how the character would be written for the series, but fortunately the actor had a change of heart.
During a 2019 interview with Screen Rant, Kove discussed the enduring appeal of "The Karate Kid" franchise. "[A]ny sort of group shows we go to and rather panels we do, people will always identify and love this movie for one of three reasons," he said. "Number one, back in 1984 they were a fish out of water. Number two, they are there. They were bullied. And number three they had a romance that didn't work out. One of those three elements draws the people in to love that movie and to watch the show. It's just it's very rich. So in essence, there's something for everybody." Kove also said "The Karate Kid" was a little like the variety program "The Ed Sullivan Show" in that they both pulled in a wide audience.
Randee Heller went on to appear in countless TV shows
Randee Heller first made waves on the soap opera parody "Soap." On the show, she played Alice, one of the first openly lesbian characters on television. While Heller did have concerns about being subjected to homophobic backlash for playing the part, she ultimately didn't let that deter her from taking on the role. "I got a lot of nice e-mails ... uh, letters. Lesbians were proud that they were finally represented on TV in a pretty good light," she told Vulture in 2010.
Later, Heller became even more famous for playing Lucille LaRusso, mom of Danny, in "The Karate Kid." After that, her TV career really took off. Some of the shows she appeared on include "Fame," "ALF," "Murder, She Wrote," "ER," "Family Matters," "Clueless," "Drake & Josh," "Nip/Tuck," "Desperate Housewives," "Mad Men," and "Modern Family."
In her aforementioned interview with Vulture, Heller discussed her friendship with "Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio. "We've been hooking up over e-mails and texting each other ever since the 'Karate Kid' remake," Heller said. "No, I didn't see it. But it's always, 'Hi, mom!' He calls me 'Mom.'" Speaking of "The Karate Kid" and remakes, Heller did later reprise her role on the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."
William Zabka was nominated for an Academy Award
William Zabka made his first film appearance as Johnny Lawrence in "The Karate Kid" days after his 18th birthday. During a 2019 interview with Screen Rant, Zabka discussed the legacy of the film. "You can never imagine it," he said. "You know every year as the years have gone by it just stayed with us, so you can never predict it. You can never anticipate it. ... It's one of those amazing things that happen in life sometimes."
After making his debut in "The Karate Kid," Zabka acted in a number of notable films, such as "Just One of the Guys," "National Lampoon's European Vacation," "The Karate Kid Part II," "The Karate Kid Part III," and "Hot Tub Time Machine." He also co-wrote a short film called "Most (The Bridge)." For his work on the film, he was up for an Academy Award for best live action short film in 2004. However, he lost the award to Aaron Schneider and Andrew J. Sacks for their film "Two Soldiers."
Alongside fellow "The Karate Kid" alum Ralph Macchio, Zabka served as a star and producer on "Cobra Kai." It didn't take long for the co-stars to click back into place on the Netflix series. "The moment where it felt like 'Oh, here's the show,' is when Ralph came on set, and we did our first scene in the dojo," Zabka told Awards Radar in 2022. "We knew there's something there — we felt it was back — what was there in 'The Karate Kid' is there now, but as an adult version in this context."
Chad McQueen produced a documentary about his legendary dad
Chad MacQueen was the son of movie star Steve McQueen. Steve was most remembered for his roles in action movies like "The Magnificent Seven," "The Great Escape," and "Bullitt." Chad became an actor in his own right, appearing as a Cobra Kai student called Dutch in "The Karate Kid" and "The Karate Kid Part II." He also had a role in the cult science fiction television series "V." Chad also produced a 2014 documentary film about his father titled "Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans."
Chad died in 2024 at the age of 63. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen," his family wrote on Facebook. "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well."
Rob Garrison's final role was in Cobra Kai
Rob Garrison started his career by appearing in a number of lesser-known films, such as "Starship Invasions," "Search and Destroy," "Lost and Found," and "Brubaker." His breakthrough role was Tommy, a Cobra Kai student, in "The Karate Kid." After that, he was in another popular 1980s movie: "Iron Eagle." In addition, he reprised the role of Tommy in "The Karate Kid Part II" and in an episode of "Cobra Kai." The latter was his final role as an actor. Garrison died in 2019 at the age of 59.
The following year, "Cobra Kai" producer John Hurwitz paid tribute to Garrison on Instagram. "One year ago today, we lost Rob Garrison — a wonderful person, actor, family member, and friend," Hurwitz wrote in a 2020 post. "The week we spent filming the OG 'Cobra Kai' reunion was one of the most special times we've had making the show. Contrary to rumors, Rob was not sick at the time. Nobody knew the real-life tragedy that was coming less than a year later. Instead, it was a week full of joy — four men, who formed a bond while making 'The Karate Kid,' reuniting to make art together once again. We're just grateful we got to be a part of it."
Tony O'Dell appeared in every episode of Head of the Class
Tony O'Dell's first role was in the drama "Good Luck, Miss Wyckoff," which was based on the best-selling novel of the same name. He later played a Cobra Kai student named Jimmy in "The Karate Kid" and "The Karate Kid Part II." However, he might be most known for starring as Alan Pinkard in "Head of the Class." He acted in all 114 episodes of the show.
During a 2021 interview with Today, O'Dell reflected on the legacy of "Head of the Class." "I just think, for me, 'Head of the Class' embraced the kids who were incredibly smart in their own way, but they were all social misfits in another," he said. "I'm grateful that 'Head of the Class' was a part of my life, a huge part of my life. I say I live in the house that 'Head of the Class' built. I'm still in the same house that I bought in season two. I've been in my home now for 34, almost 35 years. And I established some friendships that I'll have for my lifetime."
Darryl Vidal became a full-time martial arts instructor
Darryl Vidal was one of the actors who played a tournament competitor in "The Karate Kid." During an interview with Whistlekick Martial Arts Radio, Vidal — who was the only actual black belt among the actors featured in the tournament — shared that when he was younger, he dreamed of becoming a martial arts movie star in the vein of Bruce Lee. "I thought that could happen for me but I didn't know how to go about it so this is, now, it's 1983, I'm already a black belt and competing in a tournament in Los Angeles," he recalled. "I had won the kata division, just getting ready to get into the sparring and the director of 'Rocky,' at the time, John Avildsen, directed the 'Rocky' movies, he came up to me with his assistant and said 'Hey, how would you like to be in a movie?' Pow!" Vidal called the phone number Avildsen gave him, and the rest is history.
After "The Karate Kid," Vidal pivoted away from the screen and dove headfirst into being a martial arts instructor. Though he ultimately determined the entertainment industry was not for him, he did make his grand return to "The Karate Kid" universe in three episodes of "Cobra Kai."
Israel Juarbe appeared in some major '90s movies
In "The Karate Kid," Israel Juarbe played Freddy Fernandez. In 1984, the same year "The Karate Kid" was released, Juarbe appeared in "Beverly Hills Cop," one of the films that helped set off Eddie Murphy's movie star run. In the 1990s, Juarbe appeared in a wide range of movies, including "Indecent Proposal," "Angels in the Outfield," and "Dear God." In 1997, he acted in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights," which was nominated for three Academy Awards. While "Boogie Nights" was acclaimed during its initial release, it has only become more beloved over the decades.
Though the '90s kept him busy, Juarbe's acting career cooled off in the next decade — and that was his call. "I quit acting when my agent retired. I quit acting in 1999 and I got into editing. I started my own company as an editor," he shared in a 2018 chat with "Cobra Kai Companion." "I did a lot of five-camera comedy shows, a lot of game shows, I had my own post-production house and did graphics, opening titles for a lot of TV shows. I stayed with that for many, many years."
Larry B. Scott has popped up on episodes of hit TV shows
Larry B. Scott made his film debut in "A Hero Ain't Nothin' but a Sandwich," a film adaptation of the popular novel of the same name. In the movie, Scott shared the screen with film and television legend Cicely Tyson. In 1984, he acted in two famous movies: "The Karate Kid" and "Revenge of the Nerds." In the former, he portrayed a Cobra Kai student and tournament competitor named Jerry, and in the latter, he played an openly gay character named Lamar Latrell. Some of his other more prominent roles were in the movies "Space Camp" and "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise" and the television series "Black Jesus." He also racked up credits on hit shows like "Seinfeld," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "The Parkers."
In a 2018 interview with Telegram Newspaper, Scott reflected how the entertainment industry has evolved since he got his start. "Back in my day you had to work and wait until a studio found you," he stated. "Now you get up and get it on your own. Don't wait for someone else to do it for you. Social media doesn't guarantee success, but it guarantees that you can get it out there. Which wasn't available 25 years ago. Do good work! Good work floats straight to the top, nobody talks about the bad work. Do the work and everything else will fall in place. Don't let anyone tell you 'No,' sometimes a 'No' is the best way to a 'Yes.'"