What The Cast Of '80s Film The Karate Kid Looks Like Today

"The Karate Kid" was one of the rare sports movies that had it all — a great cast, an awesome story, and John G. Avildsen, the Oscar-winning director of "Rocky." The film is classic 1980s Hollywood. Ralph Macchio, the star of the movie, said that it was lightning in a bottle and it would be very different if it were made today. "It probably would've been on the Family Channel or a faith-based network," he told Rolling Stone in 2025. "It could maybe have been a 'Little Miss Sunshine'-like Fox Searchlight movie. You'd like to believe it can cut through, because the story worked so well. But on paper, it's another time, man, it's really hard."

While "The Karate Kid" is iconic — and a box office smash, at that — it was not the beginning or the end of the cast members' careers. One cast member appeared in one of the biggest comedy films of the 1990s. Another voiced a monarch in a popular Disney film. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the cast of "The Karate Kid" did after the original film came out — and what they all look like today.