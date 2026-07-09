Savannah Guthrie & Al Roker's Recurring Today Show Absences Are Allowing 'New Faces' To Shine
It's been quite an eventful year for the "Today" show thus far, and not necessarily in a good way. Hoda Kotb had already joined the long list of news anchors who left "Today" in 2025, and longtime viewers are still getting accustomed to the new lineup. Then, Savannah Guthrie's already difficult year took a terrifying turn when her mother was reported missing; at the time of writing, Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts and condition are still unknown. Most recently, the July 8 broadcast of the beloved morning show had fans concerned about not only Guthrie, but several of her colleagues as well.
On that fateful Wednesday morning, Guthrie's seat at the familiar news desk was filled by Sheinelle Jones. Moreover, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer were also absent, with Angie Lassman, Kaylee Hartung, Laura Jarrett, and Savannah Sellers taking over their spots for the duration. On Instagram, worried viewers commented on a segment from the day in which Craig Melvin tried out a standing hammock (with a bit of difficulty). "If Al was there I can only imagine how this segment would have gone," chuckled one user. Fortunately, fans can breathe easy knowing the sudden absences are only temporary.
Guthrie, Roker, and Dreyer were all busy the previous weekend covering the event-filled July 4 holiday, and Roker proceeded to take the following week off to unwind (we can't blame him). Jones did the same the week before, pre-taping her segments so that she and Jenna Bush Hager could take a little well-earned summer hiatus. Although the veteran hosts' absences may have disappointed fans, they also gave some new faces a chance to prove their worth — perhaps in preparation for a regime change down the line.
The 'Today' show may look very different in the near future
The "Today" show has been helping to wake up TV audiences since all the way back in 1952, when Dave Garroway was the morning show's host. Over the following decades, a string of journalistic legends including Hugh Downs, Barbara Walters, Tom Brokaw, Jane Pauley, Bryant Gumbel, Katie Couric, and Meredith Vieira all made their mark on the anchor desk. While it can be a shock at first to see new faces taking the place of the ones who accompanied viewers' cup of coffee for years, change is nothing new for "Today," and in fact, the show's producers seem to be preparing fans for more.
Sheinelle Jones is already becoming a familiar friend to early risers. She and Jenna Bush Hager host the fourth hour of "Today," logically entitled "Today With Jenna and Sheinelle," so it stands to reason that she would be assigned to sub for Savannah Guthrie during her absences. Tragically, Sheinelle Jones's husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025 of a brain tumor, leaving her bereaved but determined to assess her priorities and be more present for her children and other loved ones. This has helped endear the prolific TV personality to viewers. Angie Lassman may not have as many years of experience as Al Roker, but the substitute meteorologist certainly has a similar dedication to her job.
Filling in during his week off, Lassman showed up to the set riding an adapted scooter with a shelf on which to rest her left leg. She'd torn her Achilles tendon playing tennis and had to wear a soft boot. Again, Lassman's show-must-go-on determination should work in her favor if "Today" ever needs a new permanent weather forecaster.