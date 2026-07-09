Savannah Guthrie & Al Roker's Recurring Today Show Absences Are Allowing 'New Faces' To Shine

It's been quite an eventful year for the "Today" show thus far, and not necessarily in a good way. Hoda Kotb had already joined the long list of news anchors who left "Today" in 2025, and longtime viewers are still getting accustomed to the new lineup. Then, Savannah Guthrie's already difficult year took a terrifying turn when her mother was reported missing; at the time of writing, Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts and condition are still unknown. Most recently, the July 8 broadcast of the beloved morning show had fans concerned about not only Guthrie, but several of her colleagues as well.

On that fateful Wednesday morning, Guthrie's seat at the familiar news desk was filled by Sheinelle Jones. Moreover, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer were also absent, with Angie Lassman, Kaylee Hartung, Laura Jarrett, and Savannah Sellers taking over their spots for the duration. On Instagram, worried viewers commented on a segment from the day in which Craig Melvin tried out a standing hammock (with a bit of difficulty). "If Al was there I can only imagine how this segment would have gone," chuckled one user. Fortunately, fans can breathe easy knowing the sudden absences are only temporary.

Guthrie, Roker, and Dreyer were all busy the previous weekend covering the event-filled July 4 holiday, and Roker proceeded to take the following week off to unwind (we can't blame him). Jones did the same the week before, pre-taping her segments so that she and Jenna Bush Hager could take a little well-earned summer hiatus. Although the veteran hosts' absences may have disappointed fans, they also gave some new faces a chance to prove their worth — perhaps in preparation for a regime change down the line.