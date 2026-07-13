'80s Star Jami Gertz Is Gorgeous Even With The Smallest Amount Of Makeup On

Every decade of cinema has its stars and it's no surprise that the '80s gave way to a plethora of strong and independent women in the film industry. Among them, a young Jami Gertz starred in her first film "On the Right Track" at 16 years old. The Chicago native's career instantly took off, starring in shows such as "Square Pegs" and "The Facts of Life." Gertz even made a guest appearance for one episode of beloved '80s sitcom Family Ties. However, "Sixteen Candles" in 1984, alongside breakout star Molly Ringwald, definitely helped to catapult Gertz into lasting fame.

While the actor has gone through many life changes since then, one thing that's scarcely changed is her natural and effortless looks. Even in 2026, the Co-Owner of the Atlanta Hawks looks gorgeous with barely any makeup on.

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In this photo of the "Still Standing" actress from January 2025, Gertz looks like a breath of fresh air with her natural skin on full display. Aside from a potential swipe of mascara peeking out from behind her thick black frames, she doesn't appear to be wearing any makeup at all. A lot has happened in Gertz's life since filming "Twister," but becoming one of the richest actresses in the world certainly means skin maintenance is easier than most. According to Women, her lifetime love of yoga and SoulCycle could even be the secret behind her minimal makeup glow.