'80s Star Jami Gertz Is Gorgeous Even With The Smallest Amount Of Makeup On
Every decade of cinema has its stars and it's no surprise that the '80s gave way to a plethora of strong and independent women in the film industry. Among them, a young Jami Gertz starred in her first film "On the Right Track" at 16 years old. The Chicago native's career instantly took off, starring in shows such as "Square Pegs" and "The Facts of Life." Gertz even made a guest appearance for one episode of beloved '80s sitcom Family Ties. However, "Sixteen Candles" in 1984, alongside breakout star Molly Ringwald, definitely helped to catapult Gertz into lasting fame.
While the actor has gone through many life changes since then, one thing that's scarcely changed is her natural and effortless looks. Even in 2026, the Co-Owner of the Atlanta Hawks looks gorgeous with barely any makeup on.
In this photo of the "Still Standing" actress from January 2025, Gertz looks like a breath of fresh air with her natural skin on full display. Aside from a potential swipe of mascara peeking out from behind her thick black frames, she doesn't appear to be wearing any makeup at all. A lot has happened in Gertz's life since filming "Twister," but becoming one of the richest actresses in the world certainly means skin maintenance is easier than most. According to Women, her lifetime love of yoga and SoulCycle could even be the secret behind her minimal makeup glow.
Jami Gertz ditched the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for a sportier title
Jami Gertz has evolved into one of the most quietly powerful women in Hollywood, but she's slowly started to pivot into a different career entirely. With her last acting credit being the 2022 film "I Want You Back," the '80s star has her sights set on even higher heights.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gertz has gradually been getting into basketball thanks to her husband and his lifetime love of the LA Lakers. The "Gilda Radner" star had always lived an active lifestyle. However, basketball became an even bigger part of her life in 2015 when Gertz's husband Tony Ressler bought the Atlanta Hawks for $720 million dollars. As a principle owner of the team, it's undeniable that her diverse career path gives her an advantage on court. Ressler seems especially proud, boasting Gertz ability to connect with people and explain "the fan experience" in an especially rousing pep-talk for 1,500 new employees.
Her husband also selected her as the face of the team during that year's NBA Draft lottery -– much to the chagrin of league officials. Whether it's because she's a woman in a male-dominated sport, or that she's coming from the glamorous world of acting, Gertz isn't allowing herself to be overlooked. This more minimal makeup approach look could be a way for her to distance her image from that of a Hollywood star.