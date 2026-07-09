Bunnie Xo Seemingly Wasted No Time Moving On After Her Jelly Roll Split
Bunnie Xo is living the single life. It seems moving on from her musician ex-husband to a reality TV star is the latest phase of her divorce glow-up. The "Dumb Blonde Podcast" host was caught locking lips with Dylan Wolf, star of Netflix's "Calabasas Confidential." Jelly Roll has apparently already started dating again after filing for divorce last month. Despite the fact that he's moving on, he may feel a bit of bitterness over where Bunnie's public smooch fest took place.
A video courtesy of TMZ has been making the rounds online, showing Bunnie and Wolf kissing in a very public place. But, it wasn't just any public place; it was Jelly Roll's own bar, Goodnight Nashville. In the video, the duo can be seen canoodling at the bar during a Fourth of July celebration. Both Bunnie and Jelly Roll have been incredibly candid about the great relationship they have after their split. Consequently, it's not particularly odd to see the podcaster hanging out at her ex's bar. Making out with another celeb while there, however, does feel like it could be a bit of a pointed move to get at her ex.
Bunnie Xo is probably just having fun amidst her divorce
Since splitting after a decade of marriage, Bunnie Xo has been an open book about the breakup on her "Dumb Blonde Podcast." During the June 18 episode, she even got candid about her lack of jealousy as Jelly Roll gets back on the market. "Don't be scared. Shoot your motherf****** shot," she said to women who might be interested in dating her ex, per People. "I will be the ex-wife, okay? And we'll have a great time," she added. In fact, according to her, she's been advising him to "play the f****** field." With a unique perspective like that, it's certainly possible that she didn't find anything odd about getting cozy with a new man in Jelly Roll's bar.
Dylan Wolf has since spoken out about the controversial make-out session, noting that it wasn't meant to be a dig at Jelly Roll, and it wasn't an indication that he and Bunnie are an item, either. He told TMZ that Bunnie is a "great friend." While we can't say that Bunnie and Wolf's bar behavior looked like friend zone material to us, we'll take his word for it. After all, on her podcast, Bunnie said, "I'm not even ready to hook up with a dude. I'm ready to focus on myself and pour into myself." So, it seems like she may simply be having a little fun and encouraging her ex to do the same.