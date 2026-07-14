Landman Character Angela Norris Cemented Herself As A TV Fashion Icon With These Looks
Angela Norris from Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is absolutely stunning in real life, but we simply cannot overlook how great her wardrobe looks on the show too. Practically every outfit Ali Larter wears on "Landman" is a scene-stealer. That's not only a testament to costume designer Emma Potter's work but also Larter's beauty and physique. Because no amount of styling lands if the performer in question can't carry it, and Larter's is the kind that makes even the most lived-in clothes look glamorous and custom-cut.
Angela's closet closely parallels the actor's impeccable fashion sense in real life. From photos of Larter that showcase peak '00s beauty trends to snapshots that prove she's the queen of the leggy look, it's understandable why Potter had such an easy time dressing her for the show. "I had this moment of talking to and realizing, like, yeah, she's probably very into her clothing and her fashion and loves to shop," Potter told IndieWire. "There's this beautiful vintage Alaïa leopard print moto jacket that she wears with her double leopard outfit, which is my favorite. It was one of the first outfits we put together, and it was like, this is Angela right here." Sometimes, even when the scene is mostly filler, Angela's look is the visual silver lining that brings the experience together.
"I feel like there were hundreds of hours [of fittings] the first season," Larter told Who What Wear. "We did it for months and then stopped and then started again." And the labor was definitely worth the result. Here are some of the most iconic Angela outfits from "Landman."
When a denim shirt and nothing else looked intentional enough to belong on the cover of a magazine
Sure, Angela Norris looks great in designer clothes and styled pairings, but it takes a special kind of presence to make a denim shirt look this expensive on its own. In this scene from season 1, episode 3, Angela is leaning in a doorway with a knowing half-smile, wearing nothing but an oversized denim shirt. Even at her most undone, the glamour is unshakeable.
Angela cooked bolognese in a plunging V-neck, beacuse of course she did
In season 1, episode 5, "Landman" hands us peak domestic Angela in a plunging pinstriped dress, worn to cook spaghetti in a rented kitchen. Even elbow-deep in red sauce and going through one of the most tense TV family dinners in recent memory, she looked like a fashion icon. Not even the family meltdown that preceded this shot was enough to rattle that icy composure and that camera-ready beauty underneath.
The leopard coat Landman's costume designer named her personal favorite
Only Angela Norris could wear a leopard coat over a leopard top and make it look just about right instead of over-the-top. The color complements her skin, while the texture looks just right for the "Landman" aesthetic. As mentioned earlier, costume designer Emma Potter told IndieWire in January 2025 that her single favorite Angela creation was this double leopard print. When she put it on, Potter had this moment where her inner monologue said: "This is Angela right here." Yes, that is Angela right there, and she looks absolutely fabulous.
Gold leather jacket worn to the most ordinary of rooms
Angela doesn't care if the setting is unglamorous. In this season 1, episode 8, scene, the character is wearing a gold mettalic leather jacket over a plunging black top, paired with jeans and a leopard-print bag. The cross and the necklace are there as usual, and somehow, despite all these layers vying for attention next to her daughter Ainsley — who is drawing up quite the contrast in her minimalistic ruffled cardigan — the look isn't exactly busy or overwhelming.
Four labels in one courtyard stroll that felt effortless and natural
Ali Larter plays the glamorous oil-money ex-wife so effortlessly and so naturally that when you watch "Landman," you might not even notice that some of her fits are genuinely runway worthy. Take this scene from season 2, episode 3, "Almost a Home," which features Angela wearing four designers at once and making them look like they were always meant to be together. A Versace mesh, under an amethyst blazer by Generation Love, with embelished bell-bottom jeans by Cout De La Liberté and paired with a metallic Balenciaga Le City mini in hand. Angela never does casual. She can, however, settle for casually devastating.
Perching on a dive-bar counter with a blue snakeskin top
In season 2's sixth episode, "Dark Night of the Soul," Angela goes to a bar with friends and family. String lights overhead, a wall of liquor bottles behind her, and still the best thing in that shot is Angela perched on the counter in her blue snakeskin top, looking like she owns the place. It's definitely a more laidback look compared to some of her designer-heavy outfits, but the attitude helps elevate it well beyond the price tag. "When you play a character like Angela, you have to own the room. The world is your stage," Ali Larter told Entertainment Tonight, and looking at this frame, she absolutely meant it.
That time Angela was dressed to match the money
Some looks tell you who a character is, but this Angela outfit tells you where she shops. Angela is wearing a plunging bodycon dress in teal marble print, and the backdrop is fitting too. In season 2, episode 7, Angela and her daughter Ainsley fly back home on the private jet with an armful of shopping bags in tow. Every element is pulling its weight here. The print is an inspired choice against the sun-bleached landscape while its body-skimming quality keeps it slick and stylish. In essence, it's peak Angela, doing what she does best which is look great in a head-turning dress.
A casual night out, but nobody told Angela that
Angela looked at the prospects of a night out in a New Mexico casino and simply said: "Say no more. It's time to break out the loudest Versace in my closet." Ali Larter's most daring looks are as bold as her "Landman" character, yet this Angela look eclipses all of them. There's something unapologetically appealing about this gold baroque print and the stylish black belt by Versace that connects it to the blue jeans. Next to her mother, Ainsley's soft floral corset looks demure by comparison. But as we've said repeatedly before, it's not that Angela ever feels overdressed. It's that the rest of the world just chronically underdresses around her.
The backyard phone call that felt like a runway
If one frame could hold Angela's entire fashion thesis in itself, it would be this one from the season 2 finale, "Tragedy and Flies." The dress is a floral-print maxi designed by Roberto Cavalli, and Ali Larter wears it like it was designed to fit her physique. In this frame, she's doing nothing but talking on the phone, and somehow, it's difficult to look away. That sentence, in more ways than one, perfectly encapsulates Angela as a character and explains why audiences are captivated by her in "Landman."