Landman Character Angela Norris Cemented Herself As A TV Fashion Icon With These Looks

Angela Norris from Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is absolutely stunning in real life, but we simply cannot overlook how great her wardrobe looks on the show too. Practically every outfit Ali Larter wears on "Landman" is a scene-stealer. That's not only a testament to costume designer Emma Potter's work but also Larter's beauty and physique. Because no amount of styling lands if the performer in question can't carry it, and Larter's is the kind that makes even the most lived-in clothes look glamorous and custom-cut.

Angela's closet closely parallels the actor's impeccable fashion sense in real life. From photos of Larter that showcase peak '00s beauty trends to snapshots that prove she's the queen of the leggy look, it's understandable why Potter had such an easy time dressing her for the show. "I had this moment of talking to and realizing, like, yeah, she's probably very into her clothing and her fashion and loves to shop," Potter told IndieWire. "There's this beautiful vintage Alaïa leopard print moto jacket that she wears with her double leopard outfit, which is my favorite. It was one of the first outfits we put together, and it was like, this is Angela right here." Sometimes, even when the scene is mostly filler, Angela's look is the visual silver lining that brings the experience together.

"I feel like there were hundreds of hours [of fittings] the first season," Larter told Who What Wear. "We did it for months and then stopped and then started again." And the labor was definitely worth the result. Here are some of the most iconic Angela outfits from "Landman."