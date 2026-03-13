'Landman' Star Ali Larter Is The Queen Of A Leggy Look & These Outfits Prove It

Ali Larter is known for playing feisty women, from Tommy Norris' smart-mouthed ex-wife Angela Norris in "Landman," to Elle Woods' wrongfully-imprisoned sorority sister Brooke Taylor Windham in "Legally Blonde," which is arguably her most iconic role. However, the most memorable scene in her career was in "Varsity Blues," when her character Darcy seduced high school quarterback Mox wearing only a whipped cream bikini. It was some of the earliest proof that she's not shy about showing off her body, especially her legs.

Larter's career journey has involved quite a few amazing transformations, first when she graduated from teen roles to playing more mature women, then when she took a break from Hollywood to raise a family before returning to the spotlight to make one of her most successful movies, "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter." Although she hasn't escaped scandal in the entertainment business, gaining a reputation for being hard to work with on the hit show "Heroes," all you have to do to see she's aging like fine wine is look at side-by-side photos of the "Drive Me Crazy" star from the early 2000s and mid-2020s.

No matter what stage of her career she's in, Larter appears to know that her appearance is a part of her brand, so she's not afraid of wearing bold looks. Her legs are one of her best assets, and she's not afraid to show them off in looks that range from classy and casual to downright daring.