'Landman' Star Ali Larter Is The Queen Of A Leggy Look & These Outfits Prove It
Ali Larter is known for playing feisty women, from Tommy Norris' smart-mouthed ex-wife Angela Norris in "Landman," to Elle Woods' wrongfully-imprisoned sorority sister Brooke Taylor Windham in "Legally Blonde," which is arguably her most iconic role. However, the most memorable scene in her career was in "Varsity Blues," when her character Darcy seduced high school quarterback Mox wearing only a whipped cream bikini. It was some of the earliest proof that she's not shy about showing off her body, especially her legs.
Larter's career journey has involved quite a few amazing transformations, first when she graduated from teen roles to playing more mature women, then when she took a break from Hollywood to raise a family before returning to the spotlight to make one of her most successful movies, "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter." Although she hasn't escaped scandal in the entertainment business, gaining a reputation for being hard to work with on the hit show "Heroes," all you have to do to see she's aging like fine wine is look at side-by-side photos of the "Drive Me Crazy" star from the early 2000s and mid-2020s.
No matter what stage of her career she's in, Larter appears to know that her appearance is a part of her brand, so she's not afraid of wearing bold looks. Her legs are one of her best assets, and she's not afraid to show them off in looks that range from classy and casual to downright daring.
Ali Larter's legs were ready to race at the F1 in Las Vegas
Although Ali Larter wore sheer black tights to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in November 2025, her legs were definitely on display. Her tights appeared so thin that they'd do nothing to fend off an evening breeze as she walked around town with Jeremy Renner. But the "Pitch" star looked so racer chic in her black shorts, red leather jacket, white t-shirt, and black boots that it's clear why she sacrificed warmth in the name of fashion.
She was basically channeling her 'Landman' character on set of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Ali Larter looked like she was channeling her "Landman" character Angela Norris on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in November 2025. She was in full bombshell mode in a strapless maroon mini dress that had a hint of animal print at the bust and classic black pumps. The only indication that she had the chilly season on her mind was a black trench coat she wore off her shoulders. She finished the look off with a pair of black sunglasses. Iconic.
Her outfit was somehow leggy, classy, and high fashion while doing press in NYC
Ali Larter does have a history of fashion mistakes, even while showing off her legs, but not many happened on her "Landman" press tour. She wore a structured navy blue dress that made the streets of New York City her runway in November 2025. The oversized sleeves, decorative gold buttons, and belt at the waist made it look like an elegant coat, but her legs were still impossible to look away from, especially because she was wearing simple, short black boots.
Ali Larter's leggy look had a Texas vibe at a 'Landman' event in 2025
Ali Larter looked like she belonged in a Texas desert at a screening of "Landman" in June 2025 in Los Angeles. She wore a simple, muddy orange-patterned mini dress to the event with matching pumps. The only apparent styling of the outfit was her slicked-back hair and neutral makeup. So, although the outfit is perfectly acceptable, her legs were the star of the look that day.
She wore a more ethereal, sensual dress at another 'Landman' event
Ali Larter went for a completely different vibe at a "Landman" event in November 2024, although it was just as leggy. Her one-shoulder dress had brown and green earthy tones that, paired with open-toed shoes with a tie at the ankles, gave her the aura of a goddess. The dress's frontal, thigh-high slit only intensified those vibes.
She's definitely a leggy queen, but simple, smart styling is the key to her fashion success. Larter wore her long hair down, an essential decision.
Ali Larter wore a chic, bold look to an event in 2018
Ali Larter was serving leggy looks well before "Landman" premiered, like when she hosted a Meiomi Sparkling Wine launch event in West Hollywood, California, in 2018. She wore a bold, bright, dark pink polka-dot printed top with what appeared to be black leather shorts and black pumps to fullfill her duties.
With her legs on full display, she looked like a sexy librarian about to host an alcohol-infused book club, although the scenery behind her was more elegant than fun and scholarly. The outfit was nice, though wrong for the event.
Her dress evoked Marilyn Monroe at a 2001 movie premiere
A deep dive into Ali Larter's photo archives revealed that she wore a shiny, off white dress that evoked an iconic Marilyn Monroe look to the "Final Destination 2" premiere in 2003. Although Larter's dress was definitely not a replica of the dress that Monroe wore in "The Seven Year Itch" and over a subway grate in New York City, it's impossible not to think of Monroe's iconic moment when looking at Larter. Larter's simple, halter, silky dress had movement, even as she stood with her hands in its pockets. The hem stopped just above her knee, so it covered more than her leggiest of leggy looks, but it's one that's hard to forget.
Ali Later's leggy copper dress should stay in 2007
Speaking of throwbacks, Ali Larter's "Landman" character Angela Norris could pull off the shiny copper V-neck dress with geometric shapes on it, but it should stay in 2007 where it belongs. Larter wore it to Us Weekly's "Hot Hollywood" event that year. The skin-tight ensemble looked good on her, but it was a pretty forgettable garment. In fact, Larter's legs were definitely the star of that outfit, especially because she wore a pair of simple, black, open-toed heels with it.
She wore one of her riskiest, leggiest looks in 2018
Ali Larter wore a lot of leggy little black dresses while on her 2026 "Landman" press tour. But many years earlier, she wore her most daring black dress to the Annual Post-Golden Globes Party in January 2018. The lace pattern dress isn't the shortest possible little black dress on the market. But, although it stopped mid-thigh, select panels of the skirt were sheer, so glimpses of her skin and underwear could be seen through the dress.
It was a risky, yet elegant fashion choice that Larter pulled off with the help of tanned legs and simple sandals. Her choice of undergarment was questionable, though.