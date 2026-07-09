Bonnie Tyler's Last Social Media Posts Are So Tragic After Her Death
Singer Bonnie Tyler died on July 8, 2026, after a health emergency that put her in an induced coma in May 2026. People reported that Tyler woke from the coma in June, but a spokesperson told the outlet she was still "very unwell" at the time. A post on Tyler's Instagram now announces her death, but posts made before her health emergency in April and May 2026 are heartbreaking. The Welsh singer was both looking back at her accomplishments and looking forward to making an impact in the world via her projects.
"My very first single 'My! My! Honeycomb' was released 50 years ago today 🐝," the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer captioned her penultimate post on Instagram, which was a black-and-white portrait of the singer in her mid-20s.Tyler's final post on Instagram came on May 1, 2026. She was sharing the trailer of a documentary film called "Homeless," and celebrating that she had a new song called "One World One Home" on its soundtrack. "'HOMELESS' is a powerful new documentary and I am grateful for the opportunity to perform on its soundtrack," she captioned the post. "The song and the film are both available on streaming, and a limited supply of vinyl can be ordered through the link in my bio 💙." Tyler's last project was so much more than a song. Through the message, Tyler was helping to inspire social change.
Bonnie Tyler's health struggles began in Portugal in May 2026
Bonnie Tyler told Hello! in March 2026, that she was excited to start the European tour she had planned before the health emergency that lead to her death, despite the fact that she'd recently had knee surgery. "I'm fit enough at the moment, and I'm really enjoying doing the shows," she said. "I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything." Tyler told the reporter that she made time to exercise every day while on tour, doing 20 minutes of Pilates a day in her hotel room.
Her words are chilling considering Tyler would undergo emergency surgery just a few months later in Portugal. "Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," a statement on her website, which is now offline, said at the time. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating."
Soon after the surgery announcement, the website announced she was put in the induced coma and then woken up, but the recovery process was slow, and she died on July 8,2026. Along with "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Tyler is known for songs like "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Faster Than the Speed of Night." Her deep, gravely voice was a signature distinguishing feature, and Tyler was an undeniable fashion icon in the '80s and '90s, rocking leather looks, glitter, and strapless mini-dresses with gloves.