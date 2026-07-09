Bonnie Tyler's Last Social Media Posts Are So Tragic After Her Death

Singer Bonnie Tyler died on July 8, 2026, after a health emergency that put her in an induced coma in May 2026. People reported that Tyler woke from the coma in June, but a spokesperson told the outlet she was still "very unwell" at the time. A post on Tyler's Instagram now announces her death, but posts made before her health emergency in April and May 2026 are heartbreaking. The Welsh singer was both looking back at her accomplishments and looking forward to making an impact in the world via her projects.

"My very first single 'My! My! Honeycomb' was released 50 years ago today 🐝," the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer captioned her penultimate post on Instagram, which was a black-and-white portrait of the singer in her mid-20s.Tyler's final post on Instagram came on May 1, 2026. She was sharing the trailer of a documentary film called "Homeless," and celebrating that she had a new song called "One World One Home" on its soundtrack. "'HOMELESS' is a powerful new documentary and I am grateful for the opportunity to perform on its soundtrack," she captioned the post. "The song and the film are both available on streaming, and a limited supply of vinyl can be ordered through the link in my bio 💙." Tyler's last project was so much more than a song. Through the message, Tyler was helping to inspire social change.