The Biggest Fashion Flops At Wimbledon 2026
Wimbledon 2026 is underway! While we love seeing the tennis matches, our favorite part is the fashion from all the celebrity guests. Sometimes they look fabulous, but other times, celebrities make our worst dressed lists for their Wimbledon outfits. It could be a rare miss from a usually fashion-forward celeb or it could be because they chose the wrong outfit for the event, like influencer Alix Earle. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum received backlash for her outfit this year, which was a white corset top with lacy skirt and jacket that showed ample cleavage.
Earle first shared her Wimbledon outfit on July 7, 2026, on TikTok, where she wrote that she "feel[s] like a princess" in the caption. The video sparked a ton of backlash, with people calling her out for the look that one person said was "wrong on every level." "This is not for Wimbledon Alix," one person commented, receiving over 27k likes. Another quipped, "It's not Bridgerton it's [Wimbledon]." Someone else shared, "Your stylist did you dirty. Not Wimbledon at all." Many others agreed, with this comment receiving over 35k likes: "You look great but this outfit is just not Wimbledon. Wimbledon is simple and classy."
Other examples of not-the-best-dressed celebrities this year include Queen Camilla who seemed completely over the scorching heatwave from her appearance. "The Crown" star Claire Foy, whose outfit choice wasn't the best for her. See a full list of fashion flops at Wimbledon 2026 below.
Alix Earle's odd Bridgerton-inspired outfit
After Alix Earle got so much hate for her Wimbledon 2026 outfit, she uploaded pictures to Instagram on July 8, 2026, showing a recap of her time at the tennis match. She clapped back at the haters with a cheeky caption, "Off to Bridgerton ... I mean Wimbledon." At least she is owning her choice! The overall look was stylish, with the asymmetrical hemline on her skirt and the fitted jacket top, but like commenters pointed out, it would be better for a different event than Wimbledon.
Elle Fanning's Easter egg-colored outfit
Elle Fanning was a walking billboard for designer fashion when she attended Wimbledon on July 8, 2026. She wore a Dior dress with Chanel heels and Hermès purse (per Elle). The only problem? She looked like a walking Easter egg with blocky pastel colors of light blue, green, pink, and yellow on the dress, which seemed an odd choice for mid-summer. Not to mention, her bag was black and her heels were white with black toes.
Claire Foy's boring beige suit seemed unkept
Claire Foy jumped on the beige trend at Wimbledon 2026, but that didn't make her outfit on day nine of the championships on July 7, 2026, any better. She looked particularly drab in an oversized beige blazer and matching trousers, with a white t-shirt underneath. The outfit, which she wore with chunky black loafers, seemed messy and unkept, as if she just rolled out of bed and decided to come to the event.
Leomie Anderson's sheer orange-and-green ensemble
British model Leomie Anderson wore an outfit to Wimbledon on July 8, 2026, that would have been better for a different occasion (like to the pool maybe). She wore a see-through orange tank top with a form-fitting green skirt that showed off her legs underneath. While the outfit was undeniably sexy and definitely cool for the summer, it seemed a tad inappropriate for her to wear something so revealing to the classy London tennis match.
Queen Camilla's simple blue frock
Camilla isn't exactly known for her fashion prowess. As Camilla has worn many outdated outfits over the years. Her look at Wimbledon 2026 was no exception. She wore a simple, sky-blue dress with comfortable wedge shoes on day 10 of the championships on July 8, 2026, with a gold pendant. There was nothing particularly wrong with the look — other than being plain — but it would have looked better if she accessorized it to give it more pizazz. Like when she wore the same dress to the Royal Ascot in June with a colorful brooch and matching statement hat.
Evanna Lynch's mis-matched outfit
Evanna Lynch apparently couldn't decide on a theme for her appearance at Wimbledon on July 4, as her various accessories didn't seem to go together. The "Harry Potter" star wore a structured, light blue mini dress with black polka dot heels that didn't really go together. Even more out of place was her beige-and-bright green handbag, which only really matched her straw hat and looked too casual compared to the rest of the outfit. With a few swaps (like silver shoes and handbag instead?), she would have looked great.