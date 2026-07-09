The Biggest Fashion Flops At Wimbledon 2026

Wimbledon 2026 is underway! While we love seeing the tennis matches, our favorite part is the fashion from all the celebrity guests. Sometimes they look fabulous, but other times, celebrities make our worst dressed lists for their Wimbledon outfits. It could be a rare miss from a usually fashion-forward celeb or it could be because they chose the wrong outfit for the event, like influencer Alix Earle. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum received backlash for her outfit this year, which was a white corset top with lacy skirt and jacket that showed ample cleavage.

Earle first shared her Wimbledon outfit on July 7, 2026, on TikTok, where she wrote that she "feel[s] like a princess" in the caption. The video sparked a ton of backlash, with people calling her out for the look that one person said was "wrong on every level." "This is not for Wimbledon Alix," one person commented, receiving over 27k likes. Another quipped, "It's not Bridgerton it's [Wimbledon]." Someone else shared, "Your stylist did you dirty. Not Wimbledon at all." Many others agreed, with this comment receiving over 35k likes: "You look great but this outfit is just not Wimbledon. Wimbledon is simple and classy."

Other examples of not-the-best-dressed celebrities this year include Queen Camilla who seemed completely over the scorching heatwave from her appearance. "The Crown" star Claire Foy, whose outfit choice wasn't the best for her. See a full list of fashion flops at Wimbledon 2026 below.