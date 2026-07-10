All The Lavish Items Raffled Off At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

From the moment we heard that they'd be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden of all places, it was clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding would be anything but low-key. And yet, as more and more details about what went on inside the celebrity couple's highly talked-about nuptials are revealed, from the A-list performers speculated to have performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding to Adam Sandler playing officiant, it's becoming clearer just how different it was. One particularly unusual thing the pair did? Holding a raffle for their 1,000 plus guests. And, from the sounds of it, their nearest and dearest stood to win some very pricey items.

There were plenty of reasons to covet an invite to this particular wedding. But it seems that the many guests got even more out of attending than they likely expected. Throughout the celebrations, Swift and Kelce's family and friends apparently had the opportunity to play games, with raffle tickets awarded as prizes. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this was no ordinary raffle; it had some big ticket items, like designer handbags and Cartier watches. There was even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, a nod to the car that the newlyweds traveled in on their first date. Talk about some enviable party favors!