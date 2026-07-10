All The Lavish Items Raffled Off At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
From the moment we heard that they'd be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden of all places, it was clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding would be anything but low-key. And yet, as more and more details about what went on inside the celebrity couple's highly talked-about nuptials are revealed, from the A-list performers speculated to have performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding to Adam Sandler playing officiant, it's becoming clearer just how different it was. One particularly unusual thing the pair did? Holding a raffle for their 1,000 plus guests. And, from the sounds of it, their nearest and dearest stood to win some very pricey items.
There were plenty of reasons to covet an invite to this particular wedding. But it seems that the many guests got even more out of attending than they likely expected. Throughout the celebrations, Swift and Kelce's family and friends apparently had the opportunity to play games, with raffle tickets awarded as prizes. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this was no ordinary raffle; it had some big ticket items, like designer handbags and Cartier watches. There was even a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, a nod to the car that the newlyweds traveled in on their first date. Talk about some enviable party favors!
Everybody had an amazing night at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding attendees reportedly signed NDAs, so it's no surprise that most of the details of their big day are still being kept tightly under wraps. For the most part, this includes who went home as the big raffle winners. Fortunately for us, Jackie Tranquill, the wife of Kelce's teammate, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, dished on Instagram about her haul. She showed off a nearly $7,000 black Chanel bag in a photo alongside her raffle ticket, captioning it simply: "Congrats to the newly weds."
On the other hand, British actor Robert Pattinson, who missed the event due to work commitments, lamented that he didn't get the opportunity to win a pricey item. When Entertainment Tonight told the "Twilight" star, whose longtime partner, Suki Waterhouse, was present for the "betty" hitmaker's big day, that raffle prizes were up for grabs, including a car and watches, he joked, "They were giving away lots of stuff? What did I get?!"
Swift and Kelce's guests have been gushing over the wedding's "deeply loving" details. It seems that the couple and their guests all had an amazing time at MSG. "They were both beaming the entire night," an insider dished to People of the happy bride and groom. Another source echoed this, noting that Swift "was absolutely glowing and floating around the room. I didn't see her stop smiling once." Evidently, it was a night to remember. And, for the folks who took home a big raffle prize, it was surely a little extra memorable.