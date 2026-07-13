See Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison's Stunning Daughter Leila All Grown Up

For a decade, Cameron Mathison was the face of Hallmark, starring in multiple movies and even co-hosting a talk show, "Home & Family." On that reality series, Mathison fans got to meet the Hallmark star's ex-wife Vanessa Mathison, and daughter Leila Mathison. Leila was just a teenager when she last appeared on the show in 2020, but now, Cameron's daughter is all grown up and could not be more stunning.

Leila may be the youngest of the Hallmark hunk Cameron Mathison's two kids, but she already graduated from high school in 2024. From 2024 to 2026, Leila got to live her European dream life when she attended the American University of Paris. In 2026, she moved back to the States to transfer to study Psychology and Comparative Literature at Columbia University's Barnard College in New York.

In the picture above, taken from Leila's Instagram account, the young Mathison looks so much like her mother Vanessa, except that she has brown hair while Vanessa's is gray. Leila is wearing a casual look that contrasts well with her face full of makeup and long wavy hairstyle.