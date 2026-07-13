See Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison's Stunning Daughter Leila All Grown Up
For a decade, Cameron Mathison was the face of Hallmark, starring in multiple movies and even co-hosting a talk show, "Home & Family." On that reality series, Mathison fans got to meet the Hallmark star's ex-wife Vanessa Mathison, and daughter Leila Mathison. Leila was just a teenager when she last appeared on the show in 2020, but now, Cameron's daughter is all grown up and could not be more stunning.
Leila may be the youngest of the Hallmark hunk Cameron Mathison's two kids, but she already graduated from high school in 2024. From 2024 to 2026, Leila got to live her European dream life when she attended the American University of Paris. In 2026, she moved back to the States to transfer to study Psychology and Comparative Literature at Columbia University's Barnard College in New York.
In the picture above, taken from Leila's Instagram account, the young Mathison looks so much like her mother Vanessa, except that she has brown hair while Vanessa's is gray. Leila is wearing a casual look that contrasts well with her face full of makeup and long wavy hairstyle.
Cameron Mathison acts like the biggest girl dad with his daughter Leila
Hallmark star Cameron Mathison has shown he is the biggest girl dad through his Instagram page. While he does also share pictures of his son, Lucas Mathison, Leila Mathison has appeared more regularly on his feed over the years. Cameron has even shared videos about him and his daughter going on holidays without the rest of the family.
Cameron even told Soap Opera Digest in 2017, "Having a little girl ... It's just so special. It's something that I secretly — or maybe not so secretly — really wanted." And Leila clearly cares a lot for her father, too. In November 2025, Cameron shared on Instagram that she even called him after seeing hurtful comments about his "General Hospital" character Drew Cain on social media.
But Cameron is a proud father of both of his children, sharing annual birthday posts. When Leila turned 20 in 2026, Cameron captioned his post, "Every minute with you is my favorite kind of time. I don't take a second of it for granted, and I never will. Every time we travel together, every uncontrollable laughing fit, every work out, every heart to heart talk and snuggle session. I love you more than you'll ever fully know until you have a kid of your own someday."