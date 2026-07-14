The Unforgettable Daytime TV Awards Show Moment Susan Lucci Fans Will Surely Remember

It always makes for a feelgood story when a deserving actor finally wins a major award after years of being snubbed. Leonardo DiCaprio was just one of the many iconic actors who hadn't won an Oscar yet, to the extent that it became a full-on meme until he finally took home the gold in 2016. Al Pacino, who famously turned down a role in "Star Wars," starred in not one, but two Best Picture-winning films in the early 1970s, but he didn't get his own Academy Award until two decades later. However, if you're more into soap operas than prestige cinema, there's one awards-show Cinderella story that stands above the rest.

The legendary Susan Lucci's long-awaited moment of triumph, at the 26th Daytime Emmy Awards in 1999, will go down in history. For essentially its entire 41-year run, from 1970 to 2011, Lucci starred as Erica Kane on the beloved soap "All My Children." From 1978 to 1998, her performance earned the beloved star a nomination for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series an astonishing 18 times. But zero of those nods turned into wins. It's unsurprising, then, that Lucci had quietly resigned herself to yet another loss when she was nominated again, in 1999.

Lucci could barely believe it when her Daytime Emmy losing streak finally broke, and presenter Shemar Moore announced her as the winner. In a February 2026 interview with People, the beloved actor recalled initially being hesitant to even go up, out of fear that she had misheard Moore. "My husband picked me up by the elbow, and I whispered in his ear, 'Are you sure?' I used to go numb at that point. [...] And he said, 'Yes, go on up there.' And so I did," Lucci shared.