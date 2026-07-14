10 Times Princess Charlotte & Prince George Proved They Aren't Falling Into The 'Heir And Spare' Trap

Having many children can be a tactical move for royal families. After all, if they want to continue their royal lineage, they need to have an heir to pass down the crown — and a spare just in case something happens to the heir. For William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, however, the relationship their eldest kids share is more meaningful than that. Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, are thick as thieves and have often been caught laughing and genuinely having fun together — a total 180 from the usual "heir and spare" trap that often values one sibling over the other and pits them against each other.

Their seemingly healthy sibling bond is likely due to William and Kate's influence, as they have worked hard to foster a different relationship between their kids than William and his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have. (ICYMI, William and Harry are basically the textbook definition of "heir and spare," with a timeline of their feud starting as early as 1998.)

In a 2019 interview with People, royal insiders revealed that George and Charlotte are always there for each other. "They are close in age, and they spend so much time together," the source said. "Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other." While it's true that Princess Charlotte would be next in line to the throne if Prince George became king before getting married and having an heir himself, that doesn't seem to affect their relationship now. Even parenting expert "Supernanny" star Jo Frost sees how differently William and Kate are parenting their kids. And these pictures prove the siblings genuinely enjoy spending time together.