What Would Happen To Princess Charlotte When Prince George Becomes King?

Princess Charlotte made quite the splash when she was born in 2015, but despite being third in line to the British throne, the truth about Princess Charlotte is that she's just a regular kid. "William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else," one royal insider told Us Weekly in 2018. That means walking to school every morning, playing sports, being a devoted Swiftie, and more.

That said, Charlotte will likely be a big part of the British monarchy's future, and it seems she's already rising to the challenge. Fans often can't believe how poised and mature she appears during official outings despite her young age. Indeed, there are so many ways Princess Charlotte is already like Diana, from her looks to her kindness. And while the chances of her becoming a queen are unlikely, Charlotte is already poised to be one of the most influential and beloved members of the royal family. Once Charlotte's dad takes the throne, Prince George will be next in line and her life will undergo some major changes. Here's what will happen to Charlotte if and when her older brother becomes king.