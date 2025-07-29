What Would Happen To Princess Charlotte When Prince George Becomes King?
Princess Charlotte made quite the splash when she was born in 2015, but despite being third in line to the British throne, the truth about Princess Charlotte is that she's just a regular kid. "William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else," one royal insider told Us Weekly in 2018. That means walking to school every morning, playing sports, being a devoted Swiftie, and more.
That said, Charlotte will likely be a big part of the British monarchy's future, and it seems she's already rising to the challenge. Fans often can't believe how poised and mature she appears during official outings despite her young age. Indeed, there are so many ways Princess Charlotte is already like Diana, from her looks to her kindness. And while the chances of her becoming a queen are unlikely, Charlotte is already poised to be one of the most influential and beloved members of the royal family. Once Charlotte's dad takes the throne, Prince George will be next in line and her life will undergo some major changes. Here's what will happen to Charlotte if and when her older brother becomes king.
Royal protocol demands that George be separated from Charlotte
Princess Charlotte's sweet relationship with her brothers is no secret, but following Prince George's 12th birthday in July 2025, the young royals are set to spend more time apart. For one, George will be preparing to head off to their father's former school, Eton College, in September 2026. Meanwhile, Charlotte is set to attend her mother's alma mater, Marlborough College, placing her and George 58 miles apart.
What's more, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will now have to be separated due to a royal rule that is not widely known. As King Charles' former pilot Graham Laurie revealed on "A Right Royal Podcast," the moment George turned 12 he was no longer allowed to travel with his father, who is next in line to the throne, or his sister, who is third. This is to ensure the future of the British monarchy remains safe in case of a tragic aerial accident. It's a rule that was applied to Prince William himself when he turned 12, and although the decision ultimately comes down to the monarch, it's likely to be enforced. "I know that the King is trying to cut down cost and is aware of travel, but I think the safety side is still paramount," Laurie mused. Royal expert Jennie Bond agreed, telling Mirror, "I think there will be pressure on William to stick to this rule — at least most of the time." She explained, "It's all to do with protecting the succession to the throne."
The title Charlotte will likely inherit is a rare one
Princess Charlotte reportedly has numerous sweet nicknames, including Lottie Wales and Warrior Princess, but her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales. However, that's likely to change in time, as many believe Princess Charlotte will become HRH The Princess Royal as she grows older. When Prince William becomes king, Prince George (if he so accepts) will inherit his father's title, Prince of Wales. That, in turn, means that Charlotte will no longer be eligible to become Princess of Wales, as the title is reserved for the one sole heir apparent. Instead, Charlotte is likely to be granted the honorific title of The Princess Royal.
The title, currently held by Princess Anne, is not automatically passed down from one royal to another. It's bestowed on the reigning monarch's eldest daughter and is held for life. Because of that, it will not become available until after Princess Anne's death, at which time it could, theoretically, be given to King Charles III's eldest daughter. As he doesn't have one, it will remain vacant until Prince William becomes king, at which point he'll be able to bestow it on Charlotte. Given that the title is a lifelong appointment, Charlotte will remain The Princess Royal even when Prince George takes the crown. Interestingly, there have only been seven Princess Royals to date, starting with Princess Mary Henrietta Stuart, the eldest daughter of King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria, who was born in 1631.
Princess Charlotte would have to give up her dream job
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the world came to realize just what an important role health professionals play in society. That included a young Charlotte who, along with her brothers, learned all about the U.K.'s National Health Service through her parents. Although Charlotte was just 5 years old at the time, insiders told New Idea in 2021 that the young royal was so moved, she decided to become a nurse. "She's obviously just a little kid, but still, Wills and Kate swelled with pride," said the source. "She's such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants."
As a working member of the royal family, Charlotte will be able to support all sorts of nursing causes as she grows up, but there is also room for her to become a nurse. As journalist Camilla Tominey told The Telegraph, William and Kate are open to Charlotte and Louis having "their own careers" outside the palace (via the Daily Mail). What's more, royal expert Ingrid Seward praised Charlotte's care and support throughout her mother's cancer diagnosis and treatment. "Princess Charlotte would make a lovely nurse," Seward told Fabulous (via Marie Claire UK). According to Seward, such a surprising move could actually help serve the monarchy, even if Charlotte would likely have to give up any full-time job as soon as George took the throne. "Imagine the second in line to the throne, instead of being a spare, having a nursing career even if it were just for a few years," Seward mused. "It would make her a princess for the people like her grandmother Diana."
Charlotte could become George's 'greatest asset'
It seems that Princess Charlotte is a natural-born royal. Not only has Charlotte had plenty of adorable moments while meeting the public, but she's also regularly been spotted keeping her brothers in line. According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, Charlotte's maturity and confidence have helped her guide both George and Louis in following strict protocols. "You can definitely see traits of her great-grandmother," he told People. "The practical common sense." According to designer Amaia Arrieta (who's met Charlotte), this leadership quality is bound to come in handy as the trio grows up. "I think George will always be able to rely on her," Arrieta mused. "Much like Princess Anne to King Charles, she will be dependable and a great asset to him." Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared a similar sentiment, telling Channel 5 (via Marie Claire), "Rather than Charlotte being a threat to George, she will be possibly his greatest asset."
Indeed, in 2024, parenting expert Jo Frost told Hello! that she believes William and Kate are making a real effort to teach their kids the importance of being able to rely on one another. According to Frost, the siblings are gaining "the understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy." As for Charlotte in particular, Frost observed, "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead."
She may help earn her country billions of pounds
In 2022, Reader's Digest attempted to calculate the net worth of Princess Charlotte and her two brothers by looking at the young royals' potential impact on the U.K. economy. Surprisingly, Charlotte reigned supreme with a $5 billion estimate, eclipsing Geroge's $3.6 billion valuation. "Her influence, known as the 'Charlotte Effect,' helps drive sales," royal expert Sharon Carpenter explained to Us Weekly. "It's estimated that Charlotte will be worth between a whopping 3 and 4 billion pounds to the U.K. economy over her lifetime."
Indeed, Charlotte has already proven that she can have a major impact on brand revenue with her fashion alone. Whether it's the floral Rachel Riley dress she wore in her 6th birthday portrait in 2021 or the Jack Pyke camo jacket she sported in her 10th birthday portrait in 2025, pieces worn by the young fashionista tend to sell out in mere hours. According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, this impact will only grow stronger in the years to come. "As she gets through her teens, there will be talk of her being an asset and the secret weapon for the royal family," she told Us Weekly.
Could Charlotte ever succeed her older brother?
While it's unlikely that Princess Charlotte will ever take the British crown, it is possible. That said, a number of unforeseen events would need to happen for Charlotte to become queen. Based on the U.K.'s succession rules, Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne, following her father and eldest brother. The first way in which Charlotte could ascend to the throne would be for Prince George to abdicate. Alternatively, if George becomes king but has no kids, then the line of succession would also jump down to Charlotte. If, on the other hand, George becomes king and does have children, each of his offspring will take precedence over Charlotte. One final way for Charlotte to become queen would be for Parliament to decide that George was not fit to carry out his royal duties and remove him. If that were to happen, and he had no children to follow him, Charlotte would take the crown.
Ultimately, the likelihood of Charlotte becoming a queen is slim. However, it's interesting to note that she actually has a higher chance than King Charles III' sister, Princess Royal Anne, did. Despite being Queen Elizabeth's second child, Princess Anne was bumped down to fourth in line to the throne when her two younger brothers, Andrew and Edward, were born. Then, in 2013, Queen Elizabeth approved the Succession to the Crown Act, changing the rules to allow female heirs to maintain their place in line. Because of that, Charlotte's chances of becoming queen are higher than any female royal siblings before her.