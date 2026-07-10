Prince Harry's Family Keeps Their Distance Amid UK Return As King Charles Reunion Stays Up In The Air

For the first time in ages, both William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex were out and about in the U.K. for visits with the public. Considering the fact that many believe William will never forgive Harry and repair their damaged brotherly bond, it's no surprise that he steered clear of his younger brother. While Harry's highly anticipated return to his home country is underway, it seems telling that the rest of the royals have been avoiding the Duke thus far.

Harry touched down in the U.K. on July 6, and he's been busy ever since. Preparations for next year's Invictus Games prompted his trip across the pond. He attended an Invictus Games Foundation conference on his first full day back. He dedicated the following day to Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he spoke to the team behind WellChild's specialist nursing program. Yet, Harry's father and stepmother were out of town at the time, as was his brother. King Charles III and Queen Camilla spent the day nearly three hours away, making an appearance at the London Zoo. William was in Hastings making several appearances. So, will any of the royals be meeting up with Harry while he's in town? That remains to be seen, but they certainly aren't risking running into him in the meantime.