Catherine Zeta-Jones Had A Closer Relationship Than We Thought With The Late Bonnie Tyler

Catherine Zeta-Jones had a closer relationship to late rock singer Bonnie Tyler than the public ever realized before Tyler's death on July 8, 2026 at the age of 75. Zeta-Jones paid tribute to Tyler on Instagram July 9, revealing that Tyler's husband of 53 years Robert Sullivan, was her cousin. So, the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer and the "Chicago" star were related by marriage. "My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away," Zeta-Jones began the caption of a carousel of photos. "Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life." Zeta-Jones told followers that the photo she sheared of her wearing a black floral print dress next to Bonnie wearing a gold outfit, was taken the night before her wedding to Michael Douglas, where Tyler performed.

The "Mask of Zorro" star described Tyler as an "extraordinary woman with vocals to match" and "a one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met." Zeta-Jones thanked Tyler for the joy she brought to people's lives, wished her peace, and sent love to her family.