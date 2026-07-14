Catherine Zeta-Jones Had A Closer Relationship Than We Thought With The Late Bonnie Tyler
Catherine Zeta-Jones had a closer relationship to late rock singer Bonnie Tyler than the public ever realized before Tyler's death on July 8, 2026 at the age of 75. Zeta-Jones paid tribute to Tyler on Instagram July 9, revealing that Tyler's husband of 53 years Robert Sullivan, was her cousin. So, the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer and the "Chicago" star were related by marriage. "My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away," Zeta-Jones began the caption of a carousel of photos. "Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life." Zeta-Jones told followers that the photo she sheared of her wearing a black floral print dress next to Bonnie wearing a gold outfit, was taken the night before her wedding to Michael Douglas, where Tyler performed.
The "Mask of Zorro" star described Tyler as an "extraordinary woman with vocals to match" and "a one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met." Zeta-Jones thanked Tyler for the joy she brought to people's lives, wished her peace, and sent love to her family.
Bonnie Tyler's death came after a sudden health emergency
Bonnie Tyler's death on July 8 came after a months-long health struggle that began with Tyler having emergency surgery in Portugal. "Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," a statement on Tyler's now-deleted website read on May 6, 2026. By June 2026, Tyler was put into a medically induced coma and since woken up . Yet another statement on her website read that she was still "very unwell and in intensive care" at the Portuguese hospital where she had celebrated her birthday on June 8.
A now-deleted statement on her website announced Tyler's death exactly one month after her 75th birthday. "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," it read in part, (via Entertainment Weekly). Before the sudden health emergency that required surgery, she was preparing to go on a European tour, which sadly never began. The "It's a Heartache" singer's final live performance took place in March 2026 in London, and is available for fans to watch online.